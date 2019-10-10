Nation Politics 10 Oct 2019 It's Cong' ...
Nation, Politics

It's Cong's habit to make fun of Indian culture, Hindu beliefs: Shivraj Singh Chauhan

ANI
Published Oct 10, 2019, 9:35 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2019, 9:45 am IST
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had termed the acceptance ceremony and 'Shastra Puja' of Rafale fighter jet in France as 'tamasha'.
Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan slammed the Congress for mocking Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performing 'Shastra Puja' and said it is the habit of Congress to make fun of Indian culture and Hindu beliefs. (Photo: File)
 Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan slammed the Congress for mocking Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performing 'Shastra Puja' and said it is the habit of Congress to make fun of Indian culture and Hindu beliefs. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chauhan slammed the Congress for mocking Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performing 'Shastra Puja' and said it is the habit of Congress to make fun of Indian culture and Hindu beliefs.

"Congress is 'nautanki' (gimmick). It is the habit of the Congress party to make fun of Indian culture and Hindu beliefs. I don't understand what problem they have with the Indian culture and Hindu beliefs," he told ANI on Wednesday.

 

He also sought an apology from the Congress party.

"What is the problem if Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed 'Shashtra puja' on the Rafale fighter jet? Are they objecting to the 'Om', Hinduism or Sanatan culture? They should apologize," Chauhan said.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had on Wednesday termed the acceptance ceremony and 'Shastra Puja' of Rafale fighter jet in France as 'tamasha' (drama).

Extending his comments on Salman Khurshid's remark that he was pained at the current situation of Congress party, the BJP leader said that the Congress has become a party of a mother and son party.

On Wednesday, senior Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Jyotiraditya Scindia had expressed concern over the current situation and future of the party.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: shivraj singh chouhan, rajnath singh, 'shastra puja', congress
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

It said however that the interest of the wife is also required to be protected financially so that she may not have to suffer and depend upon others. (Representational Image)

‘Irretrievable break down’: SC grants divorce to couple separated for 22 yrs

The court had on September 29 given the company time after the technology firm sought two weeks to locate and access the requisite data. (Photo: File)

Unnao rape case: No data on BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh's location, Apple tells court

Currently, the Prime Minister, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu fly on Air India's B747 planes, which have the call sign

PM's new official aircraft will be flown by Air Force pilots: report

More than a thousand people, including politicians, separatists, activists and lawyers, were detained after the August 5 decision of the Central government to abrogate the special status. (Photo: File)

J&K administration to release three politicians from detention today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now you can buy Tata Tigor EV! prices start from Rs 12.59 lakh

Price of the Tigor EV for fleet operators starts from Rs 9.44 lakh.
 

Andhra: Residents of village in Kurnool fight to show love for deity on Dusshera

Dussehra festival in Devaragatta village of Kurnool district is celebrated in a unique way every year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

The Detel Marvell employs a simple design. The speaker comes in a near-oval shape, with all the output ends up front, all the control buttons on the, and all the ports behind.
 

Jennifer Aniston recalls how Harvey Weinstein 'bullied' her

Jennifer Aniston. (Photo: AP)
 

MG Hector 1.5-litre petrol hybrid manual mileage: real vs claimed

The petrol-hybrid variant of Hector was unable to meet its claimed fuel efficiency figures in neither the city nor on the highway.
 

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

The report’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Goa: Chief Minister launches first phase of integrated helpline for all emergencies

He also expressed the hope that with the new system crime rate will reduce in the state as the response time in handling distress calls will significantly improve. (Photo: ANI)

'Hindu Rashtra' is a flight of fantasy borne out of insecurities, says Owaisi

'Hindu Rashtra is a flight of fantasy borne out of insecurities,' Owaisi said. (Photo: File)

Won't leave party, 'hum jee jaan se Congressi hain': Salman Khurshid

'No matter what happens we won't leave the party,' Salman Khurshid said. (Photo: ANI)

‘Are you Pakistanis’? BJP's Tik Tok star to those who can't say 'bharat mata ki jai'

Turning to that section in the crowd again, on her right, she said, 'I feel ashamed that people like you too are Indians, who would not chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ for petty politics.' (Photo: ANI)

Uttarakhand: BJP expels 4 members for 'indulging in anti-party activities'

Among the four members expelled are Maya Pant, Uma Dabral, Govind Singh Jamwal and Harish Bhandari from Dehradun and Udham Singh Nagar. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham