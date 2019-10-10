Nation Politics 10 Oct 2019 'He's more ...
'He's more in forest': Uddhav Thackeray after younger son attends rally

PTI
Published Oct 10, 2019, 11:51 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2019, 11:53 am IST
In 2016, Tejas was credited with discovery of three new species of freshwater crabs, endemic to the Western Ghats.
The presence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's son Tejas at an election rally on Wednesday prompted speculation of his political moves, but was promptly dismissed by his father. (Photo: Twitter/ @ShivSena)
 The presence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's son Tejas at an election rally on Wednesday prompted speculation of his political moves, but was promptly dismissed by his father. (Photo: Twitter/ @ShivSena)

Mumbai: The presence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's son Tejas at an election rally on Wednesday prompted speculation of his political moves, but was promptly dismissed by his father.

The Sena president, in his campaign speech, said Tejas, younger sibling of party leader Aaditya Thackeray, had come on the stage merely to watch the rally, held at Sangamner in Ahmednagar district.

 

Tejas, 24, was in the news recently after a new species of snakes, discovered in the Western Ghats, was named Boiga thackerayi (Thackerays cat snake) after him, for his contribution to the find.

"Tejas has only come to watch the rally. He is more at home in forest," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Aaditya Thackeray is contesting the October 21 Assembly election from Worli constituency in Mumbai.

In 2016, Tejas was credited with discovery of three new species of freshwater crabs, endemic to the Western Ghats. The find involved many field trips across coastal Konkan, Satara, Kolhapur and Ahemadnagar districts.

 

...
Tags: shiv sena, uddhav thackeray, aaditya thackeray, bjp, maharashtra assembly eelctions 2019
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


