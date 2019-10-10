Nation Politics 10 Oct 2019 Elect me as MLA, wil ...
Nation, Politics

Elect me as MLA, will ensure there is no 'motor challan': BJP Fatehabad candidate

ANI
Published Oct 10, 2019, 11:07 am IST
Updated Oct 10, 2019, 11:07 am IST
Elections for 90 member Haryana Assembly is slated for October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.
While addressing a public gathering, BJP candidate Dudaram Bishnoi said: "You will elect me as your MLA from this constituency. It's about drugs abuse, it's about education, the authorities who issue challan to the motorcycle riders- all these small problems would end automatically when your brother or son will become an MLA.'(Photo: ANI)
Fatehabad: In a bid to woo voters, a BJP candidate promised people here on Wednesday that if he gets elected as their representative then he will ensure that 'no challan is issued to their vehicles by the authorities".

While addressing a public gathering, BJP candidate Dudaram Bishnoi said: "You will elect me as your MLA from this constituency. It's about drugs abuse, it's about education, the authorities who issue challan to the motorcycle riders- all these small problems would end automatically when your brother or son will become an MLA."

 

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed by Parliament in July and its increased fines came into effect from September 1. After the heavy fines introduced in the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, hefty challans for traffic rules violations by the police have hit the headlines.

However, the traffic police are doing awareness campaigns to inform the public and also putting fines so that the public follows the traffic rules.

...
Tags: haryana assembly elections 2019, bjp, congress
Location: India, Haryana


