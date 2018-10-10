Beat KCR to defeat Modi, Uttam Kumar Reddy appeals to Muslims

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy slammed caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao saying he was anti-Muslim. Uttam Kumar appealed to the Muslim community not to vote for the TRS in the next elections if they wished to defeat PM Narendra Modi. “Voting for TRS is like voting for the BJP as Chandrasekhar Rao is an agent of Narendra Modi,” he said.

He was addressing a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday on the occasion of ex-TRS leader of Maha-bubnagar district, Mohammed Ibrahim, joining the Congress.

Calling Mr Rao anti-Muslim, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the TRS government not only neglected the welfare of minorities, but damaged their cause wherever possible. He said K. Chandrasekhar Rao had openly cheated the Muslim community on the issue of 12 per cent Muslim reservation.

“Poor Muslims hoped for an increase in their quota in jobs and education to 12 per cent and voted for the TRS. But, Chandrasekhar Rao did nothing in all these years. No one in the history of independent India cheated Muslims in such a manner,” he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy promised that the Congress if voted to power in the next elections, would introduce a sub-plan for minorities wherein funds would be allocated and spent proportionate to their population. He said, “The previous Congress regime has introduced a sub-plan for SCs and STs. On similar lines, sub-plans would be introduced for Minorities and BCs in the next Congress government.”

The TPCC chief also slammed the TRS government for not appealing in the Supreme Court against the verdict of NIA court in the Mecca Masjid blast case.

He also alleged that the truth behind the Alair encounter was not out even after four years.