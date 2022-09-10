  
Rahul Gandhi should read country's history first: Shah targets 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 10, 2022, 4:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2022, 4:35 pm IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah being welcomed by a BJP Mahila Morcha worker upon his arrival for OBC Morcha National Working Committee meeting, in Jodhpur, Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah being welcomed by a BJP Mahila Morcha worker upon his arrival for OBC Morcha National Working Committee meeting, in Jodhpur, Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

JAIPUR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying he needs to study the country's history first.

Referring to a parliament speech of the Congress leader, Shah said he has gone out on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' wearing a foreign brand T-shirt and a jersey.

"I want to remind Rahul baba and Congressmen about his speech given in Parliament. Rahul Baba had said India is not a nation at all. Rahul Baba, in which book have you read this? This is the nation for which lakhs and lakhs of people have sacrificed their lives," Shah said.

He was addressing BJP booth level workers in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

"Rahul Gandhi has gone to connect Bharat, but I think that he needs study Indian history," Shah said.

He claimed the Congress cannot work for development. "It can only work for appeasement and vote bank politics."

