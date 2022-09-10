  
Nation Politics 10 Sep 2022 Intelligence warns o ...
Nation, Politics

Intelligence warns of Islamic State's threat ahead of Gujarat polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMRESH SRIVASTAVA
Published Sep 10, 2022, 11:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2022, 11:45 pm IST
A file photo of Islamic State (ISIS) militants, who were arrested by the Afghan government in Kabul. (Image: AP)
 A file photo of Islamic State (ISIS) militants, who were arrested by the Afghan government in Kabul. (Image: AP)

NEW DELHI: The intelligence agencies have warned that the global terror outfit Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) will attempt to disturb the communal harmony in the state and disrupt the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections by executing incidents of rioting and attacks on the right-wing leaders.

According to the intelligence inputs, the ISKP has directed its cadres in India to use the Gujarat riots as the trigger point for the recruitment of radicalised youths and the issue of the release of the Bilkis Bano case convicts to disrupt the communal harmony in the state ahead of the Assembly election.

The intelligence assessment also suggests that the incidents of rioting and physical attacks on right-wing organisations, religious leaders and security forces may be attempted by these radicalised youths in the coming weeks.

The ISKP is a front of the dreaded terror group Islamic State of Syria and Iraq (ISIS) and its operatives based in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region are coordinating with India-based associates to carry out attacks in India through various means.

The sources in the security grid said that this was not the first occasion wherein the ISKP wanted to execute terror acts in India. It has been trying to spread its footprint in the country ever since the Taliban took over control of Afghanistan on August 15 last year. They try to create their own cadre here with the help of the terror networks of other outfits like Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Tayyaba.

However, the sources in the security agencies have said that adequate security measures will be taken to ensure the maintenance of communal harmony in the poll-bound state and all necessary security drills will be exercised soon to counter these threats.

In late 2021, the intelligence agencies had shared inputs with the stakeholders comprising the paramilitary forces and police administration to take preventive and precautionary measures to thwart these nefarious designs of the jihadis.

The security alert inputs and disclosures made by the ISIS operatives arrested from Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka last year had indicated continued intent on the part of the Islamic State (IS) terrorists to carry out attacks in India.

The inputs further indicated that the IS operatives based in the Af-Pak region have been coordinating with their cohorts based here to further their nefarious anti-India agenda and, to some extent, Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI has also been aiding them for terror purposes.

The global terror outfit’s operatives have also assured their Indian associates funds for procuring Kalashnikov assault rifles, small arms, the making of IEDs and preparations for attacks as part of the Islamist terror agenda.

The Islamic State Wilayah Hind (ISHP), an offshoot of ISIS, has in its propaganda magazine "Voice of Hind" had earlier hinted that its cadres should find out the vulnerabilities of the road and railway networks. The terror propaganda magazine also outlined in detail the possibility of attacks on the Indian road and railway network.

Similar indications that the Pakistan-based remnants of the Indian Mujahideen may have been in contact with IS operatives in India and the Af-Pak region were also revealed soon after the busting of the Voice of Hind network of the ISIS in Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka, the sources further said.

The inputs have come just weeks after the Russian Federal Security Service detained a suicide bomber, a member of the ISIS, who was plotting a terrorist attack against the Indian leader to avenge the alleged insult to Prophet Muhammad.

The intelligence agencies in India have also been extracting information from their Russian counterparts about the detailed plans of the attacks by the arrested terrorist too.

...
Tags: islamic state, gujarat polls, terror outfits
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Don't quit BJP but work for AAP internally: Kejriwal tells Gujarat BJP workers
TS vs Gujarat model focus of KCR's pitch for 2024 elections
Many had conspired to stop investments in Gujarat, says Modi

Latest From Nation

Case registered against TRS leader Nanda Kumar Vyas and Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti president Bhagwant Rao

Abids police register suo motu case against the TRS leader

In the preliminary inquiry, it has emerged that the accused has allegedly minted lakhs of rupees from unemployed youth by promising jobs in TTD. (DC Image)

TTD vigilance wing exposes fake job racket

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy stated that the Secunderabad station was being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 600 crore (DC Image)

Minister Kishan Reddy inspection of railway station

he Queen and Prince Philip visited the 1,000-year- old temple on November 19, 1983, marking their 36th wedding anniversary. (File photo: AFP)

Devaryamjal villagers recall Queen’s visit to Lord Rama temple



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Family rule should be ousted from TS, says Assam CM

Sarma said that some people in Telangana hesitate to worship Bhagyanagar's Bhagyalaxmi. They should understand that there is no place for Razakars in this country. — DC Image

From Advani's Rath yatra to Jagan Reddy's Praja Sankalpa yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at onlookers during his Bharat Jodo yatra in Kanyakumari (Image: INC)

BJP says ready to raise numbers in Assembly, objects to BAC shutout

File photo of Dubbaka MLA M. Raghunandan Rao. (Photo:Facebook)

Made my decision, will answer if I don't stand for polls: Rahul on being Cong chief

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses media during the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Congress, at Puliyurkurichi in Kanyakumari district, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Bandi demands sacking of Health Minister over botched family planning operations

BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar address media at BJP State office at Nampally in Hyderabad. (DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->