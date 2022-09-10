PCC starts gearing up for Munugode by-election

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Saturday assigned seven mandals and one municipality under Munugode each to its top leaders in the state, who will begin an active campaign on September 18.

Briefing the media after a review meeting TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy said that the leaders will expose the “anti-people” attitude of the TRS and the BJP. On Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s proposed national party, Reddy dared him to get NDA partners to pull out if he was serious in forging a national alternative instead of distracting UPA members.

He said Chandrashekar Rao had failed to administer a small state like Telangana, how could be promise to do better pan-India. Revanth Reddy held “the CM’s nephew,” health minister T. Harish Rao, responsible for the botched family planning operations that claimed four lives, and his son K.T. Rama Rao for the floods.

Revanth Reddy said the CM had promised to provide the best food in hostels. “Can he send his grandsons or daughters to these hostels now,” he asked.

Responding to questions on his alleged links with TRS MLC K. Kavitha and the Delhi liquor scam, Revanth Reddy wondered why someone whose name was linked to the scam could not be his relative, referring to S. Srujan Reddy who he said was the son-in-law of a TRS MLA.

"I placed on record all the proof that I had resigned from the company within days, as director. I dare those who are asking these questions to send in the investigation agencies or the media to investigate the matter,” he said.

He said the BJP-led Union government had ignored several proposals of Congress MPs for better connectivity between Hyderabad and Vijayawada including by former TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy for a bullet train.



Star Campaigners

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, K. Jana Reddy and T. Jeevan Reddy



Incharges

Damodar Rajanarsimha: Nampally

Uttam Kumar Reddy: Choutuppal

Malllu Bhatti Vikramarka: Munugode

D. Sridhar Babu: Marriguda

Mohammed Ali Shabbir: Chendur

V. Hanumantha Rao: Gattuppal

A. Revanth Reddy: Narayanapur

J. Geetha Reddy: Choutuppal Municipality

Each mandal incharge will have two attached incharges