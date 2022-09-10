Congress pacifies other aspiring candidates of Munugode

Former TPCC President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy along with TPCC Chief and MP A. Revanth Reddy addresses the media at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday ( S. Surender Reddy//DC)

HYDERABAD: A day after the announcement of Palvai Shravanti as the Munugode candidate, PCC president A. Revanth Reddy tried to pacify Ch Krishna Reddy, the other aspirant, to ensure there is no dissidence in the run-up to the byelection. He invited both the leaders to his house on Saturday.

The party wooed Krishna Reddy, a former aide of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, to ensure that he cooperates with Sravanthi’s campaign. Later speaking to the media, Krishna said he would work for the party’s victory.

“Yes I had great hopes, but since it is a party decision I will abide by it. I am hopeful that the party will give me a chance in future after recognising my efforts. For now I shall spend all my efforts for the party’s win,” he said.