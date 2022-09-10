  
Nation Politics 10 Sep 2022 Congress pacifies ot ...
Nation, Politics

Congress pacifies other aspiring candidates of Munugode

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 10, 2022, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2022, 7:14 am IST
Former TPCC President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy along with TPCC Chief and MP A. Revanth Reddy addresses the media at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday ( S. Surender Reddy//DC)
 Former TPCC President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy along with TPCC Chief and MP A. Revanth Reddy addresses the media at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday ( S. Surender Reddy//DC)

HYDERABAD: A day after the announcement of Palvai Shravanti as the Munugode candidate, PCC president A. Revanth Reddy tried to pacify Ch Krishna Reddy, the other aspirant, to ensure there is no dissidence in the run-up to the byelection. He invited both the leaders to his house on Saturday.

The party wooed Krishna Reddy, a former aide of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, to ensure that he cooperates with Sravanthi’s campaign. Later speaking to the media, Krishna said he would work for the party’s victory.

“Yes I had great hopes, but since it is a party decision I will abide by it. I am hopeful that the party will give me a chance in future after recognising my efforts. For now I shall spend all my efforts for the party’s win,” he said.

...
Tags: telangana congress, munugode assembly constituency, palvai shravanthi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 11 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Munugode by-election: Palvai Sravanthi is Congress candidate

Latest From Nation

Botsa said all the vacancies in the education department in Visakhapatnam would also be filled soon and similarly the RTC employees would get PRC wages from next month onwards. — Facebook

Will take decision on CPS in 2 months: Botsa

Initially, the former minister had filed a petition in the AP High Court in which he said several assurances that were mentioned under the AP Reorganisation Act had not been implemented so far, which included Special Category Status. The petition was later transferred to the Supreme Court (in picture). — PTI

Supreme Court to hear plea on special category status on Sept 12

The MP pointed out that a student had died after being bitten by a snake at the BC Boys Hostel at Birkur in Kamareddy district. — Representational Image/DC

Andhra Pradesh MP raises concern over state of Telangana hostels

The leaders and activists of CPM alleged that it is the third mishap in the Corey Organics in the past few years. They demanded a comprehensive enquiry into the incident and initiate action against the management of the company for ignoring the safety mechanism in the company. —Representational Image/DC

Mishap in pharma unit near Vizag



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi wants India to become a hub of innovation

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)

Congress planned riots in Rajasthan, says Amit Shah

A file photo of home minister Amit Shah (Photo: Amit Shah Twitter)

Venkat & Rajgopal Reddy are like Katappa and Bhallaladeva, allege Munugode Cong

The local Congress leaders, who had taken part in the 'Intintiki Congress' campaign in Vookondi village in Munugode mandal, alleged that the Komatireddy brothers were “stabbing the party from the front and the back.” (DC Image)

Family rule should be ousted from TS, says Assam CM

Sarma said that some people in Telangana hesitate to worship Bhagyanagar's Bhagyalaxmi. They should understand that there is no place for Razakars in this country. — DC Image

Bandi Sanjay to resume his padayatra on Monday

File photo of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar during his Praja Sangram Yatra. (DC Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->