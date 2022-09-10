Bandi dares KCR over other state visits without central security

HYDERABAD: BJP state president on Friday questioned how the police had allowed a TRS leader to reach close to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the venue of an event related to the Ganesh immersion procession. “Is this the way to provide security to a Chief Minister,” Sanjay asked.

He demanded that a case of attempt to murder be registered against TRS leader Nandu Kumar Vyas. Sanjay also condemned the attack on BJP Khammam district leader Erneni Rama Rao allegedly by TRS leaders.

Sanjay asked how it would be if the Centre did not provide security to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao when he visited other states. He said that ministers and TRS MLAs would not be able to move freely if the BJP activists confronted them.

Sanjay said that Chandrasekhar Rao and his family did not participate in the Ganesh immersion celebrations.

BJP vice president D.K. Aruna strongly condemned the incident at MJ Market and said the TRS government that claimed the state police was great had failed to provide security to the Assam CM.