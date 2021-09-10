KCR back from Delhi

Special secretary in the CMO, Bhoopal Reddy, who handles Yadadri temple renovation works, briefed Rao about the progress of works. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao returned to the city on Thursday after a nine-day visit to Delhi. He arrived at Begumpet airport by a special flight where he was welcomed by home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and senior officials. Rao headed straight to Pragathi Bhavan on arrival.

He had left for the national capital on September 1 to lay the foundation for construction of a TRS office in Delhi.

During his stay he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and submitted several representations seeking funds for Telangana and clearances for projects.

Official sources said that Rao held a meeting with CMO officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Yadadri temple renovation works and also on holding the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly from September 22.

Special secretary in the CMO, Bhoopal Reddy, who handles Yadadri temple renovation works, briefed him about the progress of works. Rao told officials that he would be visiting Yadadri temple in a week or two along with seer Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy to review the progress of works and finalise the date of inauguration of the temple. The Chief Minister has invited Modi for inauguration tentatively in October or November.

Rao told officials that as Modi had assured to take part in the inauguration, all pending works should be completed on a war-footing and the temple should be ready for inauguration any time after Dasara.

He sanctioned Rs 1,200 crore for renovation of the temple, the works of which were launched in October 2016. Around Rs 1,000 crore has already been spent.

Rao wants to perform Maha Sudharshana Yagam with nearly 1,000 to 1,500 Ruthviks marking the temple’s inauguration.