Nation Politics 10 Sep 2021 KCR back from Delhi
Nation, Politics

KCR back from Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 10, 2021, 1:00 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2021, 1:00 am IST
He reviews progress of Yadadri temple renovation
Special secretary in the CMO, Bhoopal Reddy, who handles Yadadri temple renovation works, briefed Rao about the progress of works. (Twitter)
 Special secretary in the CMO, Bhoopal Reddy, who handles Yadadri temple renovation works, briefed Rao about the progress of works. (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao returned to the city on Thursday after a nine-day visit to Delhi. He arrived at Begumpet airport by a special flight where he was welcomed by home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and senior officials. Rao headed straight to Pragathi Bhavan on arrival.

He had left for the national capital on September 1 to lay the foundation for construction of a TRS office in Delhi.

 

During his stay he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and submitted several representations seeking funds for Telangana and clearances for projects.

Official sources said that Rao held a meeting with CMO officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Yadadri temple renovation works and also on holding the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly from September 22.

Special secretary in the CMO, Bhoopal Reddy, who handles Yadadri temple renovation works, briefed him about the progress of works. Rao told officials that he would be visiting Yadadri temple in a week or two along with seer Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy to review the progress of works and finalise the date of inauguration of the temple. The Chief Minister has invited Modi for inauguration tentatively in October or November.

 

Rao told officials that as Modi had assured to take part in the inauguration, all pending works should be completed on a war-footing and the temple should be ready for inauguration any time after Dasara.

He sanctioned Rs 1,200 crore for renovation of the temple, the works of which were launched in October 2016. Around Rs 1,000 crore has already been spent.

Rao wants to perform Maha Sudharshana Yagam with nearly 1,000 to 1,500 Ruthviks marking the temple’s inauguration.

...
Tags: yadadri temple
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Water levels that reached second warning level at Bhadrachalam on Thursday afternoon started coming down slowly towards the evening. Water level reached 12.30 metres at Polavaram Irrigation Project and 30.5 feet at Chinturu in agency area. — Representatoinal image/ANI

Godavari rising, 76 villages cut off; 200 families evacuated

After interacting with the members of the BJYM in the city, he participated in a cycle yatra organised by the CRPF as part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. (PTI)

Interview | People have decided to vote TRS out: Tejasvi Surya

Sucharita, a psychologist who takes personality development sessions for engineering college students, said that suicidal tendencies are a sign of extreme distress and an indicator that someone needs help. — Representational image/DC

Deaths by suicide on the rise in Kurnool

Sucharita said Lokesh is indulging in 'corpse politics' as he was going to meet the parents of akilled girl student Kota Anusha some seven months after the death. (DC Image)

AP plans fast-track courts to try cases of attacks on women: Home minister Sucharita



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi and BJP engaged in 'buying and selling' policy, says Kharge

Kharge said that India has a total of 366 PSUs employing 9.2 lakh regular employees and 4.98 lakh contractual employees. The Railways employs 12.53 lakh persons and the department of posts 4.18 lakh employees. If all these are sold off, what will be the future of these employees and their families, he asked. — DC file photo

Bhowanipore bypolls to be held on Sept 30 in face of constitutional crisis

According to the EC, Mr Dwiwedi, who informed it that the Covid-19 situation was fully under control, no impact of the flood situation on the poll-bound Assembly constituencies and the state being fully geared to hold the election. — PTI

Modi government harmful for employment: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Karnataka CM hints at BJP-JD(S) joining hands to gain power in Kalaburagi corporation

A delegation of JD(S) legislators led by their leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday had met Chief Minister Bommai. (Photo: Twitter/@JanataDal_S)

Modi, Shah set agencies after TMC leaders, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during party workers' meeting for Bhabanipur assembly bypoll, in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->