AP plans fast-track courts to try cases of attacks on women: Home minister Sucharita

Vijayawada: AP Home Minister Mekatoti Sucharita said on Thursday the state government is contemplating the setting up of fast-track courts to try cases relating to attacks on women.

The home minister, however, objected to the burning of Disha act copies by Telugu Desam MLC Nara Lokesh and other leaders during the day and claimed the YSRC government is swiftly acting against the culprits in cases of attacks on women and girls.

Addressing the media here, she said Lokesh and TD have no respect for laws, and hence he and his associates have burnt copies of the Disha act. TD’s tradition and culture are to burn things and violate laws, she alleged.

Earlier, Lokesh along with Telugu Mahila president Vangalapudi Anitha and some other leaders burned copies of the Disha act at Lokesh’s house in Karkatta in Undavalli. They alleged that there was no use having the act as there were continuous attacks on girls and women in the state. They said this showed chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was unable to govern the state properly.

Sucharita said Lokesh is indulging in “corpse politics” as he was going to meet the parents of akilled girl student Kota Anusha some seven months after the death.

Rejecting allegations of police inaction following the murder of engineering girl student Nallapu Ramya, the minister said the government offered Rs. 10 lakh as aid to the family, gave a job to Ramya's sister as a junior assistant, allotted five cents of land for erecting a house and also allotted five acres of farmland to the family for cultivation.

She said the government is planning to establish a fast-track court if possible to punish the accused in such cases in a quick manner.

Sucharita stated that the TD government was inactive when it came to taking action against the guilty when attacks on women occurred during its term. She recalled that in 2018, Sugali Preeti was killed in Kurnool but the then TD government “ignored” the case.

She said the case was handed over to the CBI by the YSRC government. “If Lokesh really is concerned about women's safety, he should ask Parliament to enact stronger legislation quickly.

The minister said, “Our government has filed charge sheets in 1,600 cases within a week’s time after such incidents occurred.”

In a separate press meet, AP Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma alleged that Lokesh was playing politics with corpses. “The attacks on women and girls are unfortunate, but the government is taking stern action to curb the trend.” The YSRC government is doing justice to every family, she said, and urged Lokesh to stop misleading the people with false propaganda.