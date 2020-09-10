170th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,470,166

95,529

Recovered

3,471,495

73,057

Deaths

75,119

1,168

Maharashtra96734968646227787 Andhra Pradesh5275124256074634 Tamil Nadu4805244232318093 Karnataka4217303154336808 Uttar Pradesh2850412169014112 Delhi2011741727634638 West Bengal1900631629923730 Bihar152192135791775 Telangana147642115072916 Assam133066103505633 Odisha12403196364633 Gujarat108295889153150 Kerala9591870917385 Rajasthan95736794501178 Haryana8335365143882 Madhya Pradesh79192598501640 Punjab69684505582061 Jharkhand5689740659512 Chhatisgarh5293223938477 Jammu and Kashmir4754233871832 Uttarakhand2721118263372 Goa2225117156262 Puducherry1808412967347 Tripura167369653161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
Nation Politics 10 Sep 2020 Jaishankar-Wang Yi h ...
Nation, Politics

Jaishankar-Wang Yi hold talks in Moscow on rising border tension in Ladakh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Sep 10, 2020, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Sep 11, 2020, 12:23 am IST
Jaishankar and Wang earlier spoke on the phone on June 17, two days after the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shakes hands with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. — PTI photo
 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shakes hands with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. — PTI photo

Moscow/New Delhi: The crucial bilateral meeting on Thursday evening on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers meeting in Moscow between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi—the first face to face meeting between the two after the deadly Galwan clash between Indian and Chinese troops in mid-June—lasted a few hours and ended late in the night close to 11 pm but there was no official word on it immediately.

However, it was expected that EAM Jaishankar would have told his Chinese counterpart that peace on the borders was closely linked to development of bilateral ties between the two Asian giants and that China must de-escalate by dis-engaging its troops to restore the April status quo in the Ladakh sector. The EAM was also expected to have emphasised to his Chinese counterpart that India wanted a peaceful resolution of the border dispute but was prepared to defend its territory against aggression. India has been emphasising that there should be no unilateral altering of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

 

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava meanwhile told reporters at his weekly briefing in the evening that India is “committed to resolve the issue through peaceful negotiations” and that the two sides continue to be in touch through military and diplomatic channels of communication.

Significantly earlier in the day, both the Indian and Chinese Foreign Ministers also met at a luncheon meeting together with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as part of Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral cooperation in which views were exchanged on “topical issues of international and regional importance, in the spirit of mutual understanding, friendship and trust”, with all three agreeing that “common development and cooperation of the three countries is conducive to promoting global growth, peace and stability”. The importance of a peaceful resolution of all issues and mutual trust was thus clearly emphasised.

 

The trilateral luncheon meeting highlighted how the Russians are trying their best to nudge the two Asian giants towards a compromise in order to avoid a devastating war in the Ladakh sector. All three ministers were photographed standing next to each other and smiling, with the Russian Foreign Minister holding centre-stage as the host, in a symbolism that was not lost.

But some observers feel a peaceful resolution of the volatile Sino-Indian military tensions in the Ladakh sector on the ground and repair to the enormous damage caused to bilateral ties may begin if at all only after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping that could take place in Moscow on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit sometime possibly next month. The foreign Ministers of all eight SCO member-nations meanwhile held deliberations on Thursday to prepare for the main Summit. 

 

...
Tags: ladakh border tension, chinese foreign minister wang yi, external affairs minister s jaishankar, moscow talks
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow


Latest From Nation

A medic collects swab samples of a girl for COVID testing. — PTI photo

Kerala's COVID cases near one lakh mark

Students walking out of an exam centre after appearing for JEE. — PTI photo

No candidates from containment zones at exam centres; New SOPs released

CRPF personnel wearing face shields guard Egmore Railway Station in Chennai. — PTI photo

Tamil Nadu's COVID recovery rate 88pc

hivraj Singh Chouhan (right) with Jyotiraditya Scindia (PTI file photo)

MP Assembly by-polls: Shivraj, Scindia joint campaign likely



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

RJD stalwart Raghuvansh Prasad Singh quits party, seeks forgiveness from Lalu

Former Union Minister and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

Ahead of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman poll, BJP issues whip to its MPs

Parliament building. (PTI)

Jaishankar to meet his Chinese counterpart on Ladakh standoff today

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is greeted by the ambassador and senior officers from Russian Foreign Ministry, on his arrival in Moscow. — PTI photo

PMK resurrects demand for 20% quota for Vanniyars in Tamil Nadu

PMK boss Anbumani Ramadoss waves to the party faithful. (File photo)

Kamal Nath accuses BJP of pulling down his government by indulging in horse trading

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham