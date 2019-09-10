In first speech, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan pats K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday praised the government’s efforts towards economic growth and welfare measures and sought the cooperation of all parties to make the stronger.

Addressing Raj Bhavan employees, Dr Soundararajan called herself a “partner in the task of promoting all round development” of the state with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. She said the government had set the ground for steady, healthy and sound economic and financial growth to usher in prosperity for all sections of society.

Dr Soundarajan said the government had given equal status to all festivals and was protecting the Ganga Jamuna tehzeeb. “Today, Telangana state stands before the country as a proud and model state where the foundations for the construction of a “Bangaru Telangana” have been laid strongly.”

She noted that the GSDP growth rate stood at 14.84 per cent in 2018-19 and the state’s wealth had increased phenomenally from `4 lakh crore of 2014 to `8.66 lakh crore.

Dr Soundararajan said the 30-day action plan for development of villages was set to become a benchmark in administration. She also mentioned Haritha Haram, power generation, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema, Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhagiratha.

“The government has become a role model in fulfilling the aspirations of Dalits, tribals, backward classes and the minorities. The government tops the country in public health programmes like Aarogyasri for medical treatment and Kanti Velugu. The commissioning of the Kaleshwaram project, a man-made wonder, in record time has invited global attention,” Dr Soundararajan said. She noted that the scheme would channelise an additional 575 tmc ft of water from being wasted in the Godavari river.