Nation Politics 10 Sep 2019 Cancellation of PPAs
Nation, Politics

Cancellation of PPAs will hurt AP, BJP tells Jagan Mohan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH PUJARI
Published Sep 10, 2019, 2:39 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 3:03 am IST
RK Singh said reviewing all power purchase agreements would affect investment and investors would lose confidence in the government.
Hyderabad: Union power minister R.K. Singh on Monday slammed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his allegation that there were irregularities in the power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed by the previous TD government.

Speaking at an event here to present the Centre’s 100-day report card, he accused Mr Reddy of creating false propaganda against the power projects.

 

He said. “Jagan come to us with letters that irregularities had occured during the TD regime and asked to cancellation of the PPAs”.  Mr Singh said Mr Reddy was not listening to the Centre on this issue.

He said reviewing all power purchase agreements would affect investment and investors would lose confidence in the government. “If there are any irregularities, the Andhra Pradesh government can take action. But there is no evidence for Jagan’s allegations,” Mr Singh said.

He said that the reviewing or scrapping of the PPAs wasn’t a good move to go ahead with. Mr Singh asked whether Mr. Reddy wanted to abrogate all PPAs without evidence to support his allegations.

Mr Singh said “Jagan had come to Delhi and gave his version to the Prime Minister. I had told Jagan that the mass cancellation of PPAs without any factual evidence will affect growth.”

On other issues regarding power sector, Mr Singh said that the Centre proposed to introduce the Bill of Rights to safeguard the interests of power consumers.

Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, td government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


