Resolute BJP says it will achieve New India by 2022

New Delhi: Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve of a ‘Naya Bharat’ (New India) by 2022 will be achieved, the BJP declared on Sunday that the Opposition was “daydreaming” about the coming Lok Sabha polls as it “neither has a leader, nor policy, nor strategy”.

In a political resolution passed on the last day of the party’s national executive meeting, the BJP said it will continue to be in power in 2019 as the government is working with a mission of “Sabka saath, sabka vikas” and the Prime Minister has a very high approval rating, something that is unprecedented for a leader after four years in power.

Human resources development minister Prakash Javadekar, who briefed the media about the political resolution moved by Union home minister Rajnath Singh in the meeting, said while the Prime Minister was building an India of “no poverty, casteism, corruption and communalism”, the sole agenda of the “frustrated” opposition was “roko Modi” (stop Modi).

However, the resolution had no message for the party’s core votebank, the upper castes, who have been seething over the recent legislation on the SC/ST Act, or the opposition, that has been attacking the government over fuel prices.