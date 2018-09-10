No one wants Congress leadership, asserts PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Giving a clarion call of ‘Ajeya Bharat, Atal BJP’ (Invincible India, firm BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told BJP leaders that the party has no “chunauti (challenge)” for 2019 as the “so-called Mahagatbandhan (coalition of political parties)” against the BJP-led NDA has “no leadership” and has “unclear policy and corrupt intention”.

Mr Modi said political outfits who are “unable to stand each other” have been forced to join hands, which is a proof of his government’s popularity and the BJP’s big success. Exuding confidence, the BJP president Amit Shah said the party will retain power at the Centre in 2019 and then will remain in power for “next 50 years”.

Asserting that the country has moved towards politics of performance, Mr Shah said the BJP has been working without taking any rest after assuming power in 2014. In his valedictory speech at the BJP’s national executive meeting, Mr Modi paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, who passed away last month, saying that the party patriarch gave height to party’s ideology, culture and leadership.

The PM lashed out at the opposition for peddling lies and not challenging the government on geniune issues. “We have started our journey with confidence of victory. We enjoy the confidence of 125 crore people of India,” said Union minister Ravishankar Prasad, quoting the Prime Minister.

Taking on the Congress and the Mahagatbandhan, the PM said the opposition’s allegations are based on “falsehoods and lies” against his government. “We do not see any challenge... When they were in power they were a failure, and they are a failure even in opposition, said Mr Modi.

The PM, as quoted by Mr Prasad, cited the example of Gujarat, a state of Gandhi and Sardar Patel which once a stronghold of the Congress, but has been under BJP’s rule for 31 years because the party never let arrogance to creep in and for it government is an instrument to empower people.

Lashing out at the Congress, Mr Modi said while the opposition has a high place in democracy but till today, the opposition has not challenged the government on issues or its policies and ideology, but manufacture lies everyday and keeps repeating it. His remarks were seen by many as an apparent reference to Congress’ attack over Rafale deal and demonetisation among others. He asked the BJP cadre to “unmask” the Congress with facts and logic. Mr Modi said the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress is not acceptable to any ally, even smaller outfits and is not acceptable to a few within his own party.

The Prime Minister claimed that his government has lived up to the slogan of ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’ by bringing development to all without any consideration of caste, religion or region. Mr Modi mentioned about various schemes which he said has benefited people in all the regions and all sections of society.

On simultaneous polls, he said his government has already done “one nation, one tax”, a reference to the Goods and Services Tax, and “one nation, one power grid”, but is not for creating pressure on this issue. He wanted a debate in all sections of society on the issue of simultaneous polls, he said.

Earlier, Mr Shah expressed confidence about his party retaining power in 2019 and said the BJP will rule the country for the next 50 years.

"Amit Shah said the party will win the 2019 elections because of its performance and then no one can dethrone the BJP for the next 50 years," said Mr Prasad adding that the projection is based on the work and achievement of the party-ruled government at the Centre and not arrogance. Mr Shah said Mr Modi became the Gujarat CM in 2001 and the party has never lost an election and continues to remain in power in the state because of the BJP's performance.