search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Hyderabad: Divisive politics dispels youth from poll booths

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEENA GHANATE
Published Sep 10, 2018, 1:07 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2018, 1:07 am IST
The BJP at the national level and the TRS at the state were able to appeal to youth voters in 2014, which helped the parties win.
MIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi
 MIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: Voters in the 18-35 age group find politics divisive. While the urban voters do not even participate in the process the rural youth flock to exercise their franchise because they are highly polarised, politicians belonging to various parties said at the Leadership Summit held at the Indian School of Business (ISB) on Sunday. 

Deciphering the reasons, MIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Youth do not vote because we as politicians are unable to inspire them. You inspire them, you give them a message and you reflect their real needs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did this in 2014. What he did was not reflect what they wanted, he reflected their anger against the Congress and created great castles in the air, which the youth fell for.”

 

A quick show of hands in the audience confirmed that many highly educated attendees did not vote in 2014. Mr Owaisi said that if they did not go out and vote in 2019 he wouldn’t blame them because they had been taken for a ride.

The BJP at the national level and the TRS at the state were able to appeal to youth voters in 2014, which helped the parties win. Politicians said if there was a significant difference in polling in the upcoming elections, it would be because of these young voters.

BJP MLC Ramchander Rao, highlighting the importance of the vote, said that he lost his first MLC election from the graduates constituency by 100 votes. About 3,000 educated voters either did not vote, or their votes were found to be invalid.

They urged the youth to come out and express their opinion, even if it is by choosing the ‘NOTA’ option. TD MP K. Rammohan Naidu said, “There is a certain amount of passion with which the youth  come. They have to start by connecting at ground level, especially picking the right candidate to vote. The greatest advantage we have is NOTA. It is a good change to see people opting for NOTA, you are at least saying that you don’t agree with any of the candidates.” In the RK Nagar byelection in Tamil Nadu, more voters chose the NOTA option than the BJP candidate.

Panelists urged that some opinion has to come out from youth through voting. Chevella TRS MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy said, “If there is NOTA there should be compulsory voting. NOTA has no meaning unless there is compulsory voting.”

Tags: indian school of business, asaduddin owaisi, voters
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top four budget notch smartphones in India

(Photo: Nokia 6.1 Plus)
 

Will the Nokia 6.1 Plus' 'Hide Notch' option return?

Nokia recently launched its latest smartphone — Nokia 6.1 Plus in India and the Android One smartphone has already received the August security update.
 

Family of 3 escapes unhurt after London Underground train passes over them

'Amazingly none of them were seriously hurt, but as a precaution they were taken to hospital for check-ups,' said a statement from the British Transport Police. (Photo: File)
 

People in countries that promote gender equality enjoy better quality of sleep

Both sexes had different factors disrupting their sleep such as children for women and finances for men (Photo: AFP)
 

Simmba: KJo arrives on set to meet Ranveer, Sara, Rohit, gets ‘bone crushing’ welcome

The Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan film is the first time Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar have collaborated on a film.
 

Top scientists believe transfusion of young blood can end sickness in old age

The process may lead to 10 percent reduction in blood cholesterol levels (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Will return to power in 2019, rule for 50 yrs: Amit Shah at BJP meet

Underlining that the country has now moved towards politics of performance, Amit Shah said the BJP never relaxed even after assuming power in 2014. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Congress seeks removal of Telangana government advisors

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

RC Khuntia lashes out at Suresh Reddy for defection

Rahul Gandhi

N Lokesh slams K Chandrasekhar Rao’s double standards

Minister for PR & RD, IT N. Lokesh

BJP-TRS hidden ties exposed, says N Chandrababu Naidu

N. Chandrababu Naidu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham