Congress plans agitation on Bharath bandh

Hyderabad: The TPCC has geared up to make Bharat Bandh successful on Monday against steep hike in fuel prices.

TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday asked party leaders to make the bandh called by the Congress successful. He asked them to hold protests in front of Jubilee Bus Station, Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station and Dilsukh-nagar bus station.

Mr Uttam, along with senior Congress leaders Shabbir Ali, AICC secretary Bosu Raju, will take part in protests at various places.

He also appealed to people to register their protest against the failure of the NDA government in controlling petrol prices.