  
Nation Politics 10 Aug 2022 TRS takes the debate ...
Nation, Politics

TRS takes the debate route in poll run-up

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Aug 11, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2022, 12:07 am IST
Poster pasted by the followers of the Errabelli Pradeep Rao challenging Warangal East MLA Nannanpuneni Narendar to a bypoll, in Warangal. — DC
 Poster pasted by the followers of the Errabelli Pradeep Rao challenging Warangal East MLA Nannanpuneni Narendar to a bypoll, in Warangal. — DC

Warangal: Amid the political developments in Munugode in the run-up to the Assembly elections next year, a curious trend of politicians challenging their local rivals to debates is on the rise.

The tendency seems to be especially acute among TRS members, who seem to be taken with the debate route to prove their supremacy — or innocence — over allegations of corruption and misgovernance.

In one such instance, Warangal East MLA Nannanpuneni Narendar came down heavily on Errabelli Pradeep Rao, who recently quit the TRS, over his comments against the party. Narendar dared Rao to a debate and said that none who challenge the party will be spared.

Pradeep Rao retaliated by challenging Narendar to resign as MLA and face him in a bypoll. “If he wins, I am ready to quit politics and will never contest again,” he said.

On the same lines, Jangaon MLA Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy challenged BJP’s Bandi Sanjay, whose padayatra is scheduled to wind its way to Jangaon, to a debate to prove that the Niti Aayog had recommended that the Centre allot Rs 24,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya of the state government.

“If Bandi Sanjay proves me wrong, then I am ready to resign from my MLA post,” Reddy said.

Sanjay seems to be a target not only for the TRS but also the Congress, with former MP Ponnam Prabhakar challenging him to a debate on developmental works undertaken in his Lok Sabha segment and funds procured from the Centre for Karimnagar.

TRS’s former MP Boinpally Vinod Kumar also piled on the pressure for a debate, but Sanjay did not respond to their challenges.

Ramagundam TRS MLA Korakanti Chander Patel — facing allegations of corruption of `45 crore for providing jobs in Ramagundam Fertiliser Company Limited (RFCL) — challenged his political rivals to an open debate.

BJP district president Somarapu Satyanarayana and Congress Assembly segment incharges Tagore Makkan Singh and Teenmaar Mallanna accepted the challenge, but were detained by the police at the venue.

BJP’s Etala Rajendar has been targeted by the TRS, with MLC Padi Koushil Reddy challenging him to a debate and outdoing him in the next year’s polls. However, Rajender dismissed the challenge saying he did not wish to interact with those who attacked Telangana activists during the statehood struggle.

 

 

...
Tags: telangana politics, political commentary, telangana news, munugode bypoll, munugode assembly, errabelli pradeep rao, bandi sanjay, nannanpuneni narendar
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

Munugode bypoll puts TRS in Reddy vs BC dilemma
Rajgopal resigns, Munugode bypoll likely in November
TRS leaders want KTR as bypoll in-charge in Munugode

Latest From Nation

Several TRS local leaders held a meeting in Nalgonda district demanding that the leadership not give the ticket to K. Prabhakar Reddy who had lost to K. Rajgopal Reddy in 2018. (DC Image/File)

Munugode byelection: TRS dissidents oppose Prabhakar Reddy’s name

Farmers in the region have suffered hugely due to floods and incessant rains and are seeking timely help from the government. (Representational Image/ DC)

Farmers suffer huge losses; damage to standing crops

Sources said that there was no specific threat to Hyderabad, but the intelligence officials issued a circular to track anti-social elements. (DC Image)

Cops step up vigil on suspects ahead of Independence Day

CM will embark on district tours from August 14 and address public meetings. (Photo: File/ Twitter)

TRS to kick start Munugode bypoll campaign with public meeting on Aug. 25



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR upbeat over Bihar developments, to visit Bihar soon to meet Nitish, Tejaswi

Rao wants to visit Bihar to handover financial assistance of `10 lakh on behalf of the state government to each of the kin of soldiers from that state who died fighting in the Galvan Valley in June 2020.(By arrangement)

Freebie culture dangerous for country: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway, in Jalaun, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

JMM switches tack, to now back Oppn’s Alva in V-P poll

Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. (File)

Ashok Gehlot faces flak for remarks on death sentence for rapists

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)

Nitish resigns as NDA's Chief Minister; stakes claim to form new govt

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with Rashtriya Janata Dal leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap, in Patna, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Kumar, Tuesday submitted his resignation from the post of Bihar's CM to Governor Phagu Chauhan. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->