HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced that its organizational secretary for Uttar Pradesh, and a national general secretary, Sunil Bansal, will henceforth be the party in-charge for the BJP’s Telangana affairs.

Bansal will also be in-charge of the party’s affairs in Bengal, and Odisha.

His appointment was announced by the party on Wednesday. Bansal replaces Tarun Chugh who was handling the party affairs in the state so far.