  
Nation Politics 10 Aug 2022 BJP to pitch for Tel ...
Nation, Politics

BJP to pitch for Telangana Liberation Day on Sept. 17

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Aug 10, 2022, 12:30 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2022, 12:30 am IST
BJP hopes that celebrations of the 75th anniversary of merger of Hyderabad state with Indian Union will give it just the additional push as it sprints towards the finish line for the Assembly polls scheduled to be held sometime around December 2023. (DC File Photo)
 BJP hopes that celebrations of the 75th anniversary of merger of Hyderabad state with Indian Union will give it just the additional push as it sprints towards the finish line for the Assembly polls scheduled to be held sometime around December 2023. (DC File Photo)

HYDERABAD: The BJP, intensifying its tirade against the TRS, is expected to reiterate its long-pending demand that the state government officially celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day on September 17, marking the merger of the then Hyderabad state with the Indian Union in 1948.

To give a strong push to the state BJP, the Central government is likely to officially celebrate the day through the ministry of culture. Incidentally, this ministry is headed by minister G. Kishan Reddy, the party MP from Secunderabad, a key figure in the party as it makes its moves to come to power in Telangana.

A series of yearlong events commemorating various events associated with liberation of Hyderabad state culminating on September 17, 2023 is on cards. For the BJP, 2023 holds great significance as that year will mark 75 years of the Indian Union becoming complete with the merger of Hyderabad state. September 17 also happens to be the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP hopes that celebrations of the 75th anniversary of merger of Hyderabad state with Indian Union will give it just the additional push as it sprints towards the finish line for the Assembly polls scheduled to be held sometime around December 2023.

It was on September 17 last year, while addressing a public meeting in Nirmal, home minister Amit Shah described the day as “Telangana’s Independence Day,” and invoked the role of India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in liberation of Hyderabad state.

The BJP leaders have never lost an opportunity to remind people that Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao had promised during the movement for statehood that the TRS government would make September 17 an official celebration, but after coming to power it never did so. They also will take aim at their bitter political rival, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and its leader and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi.

Incidentally, during the recent national executive meeting of the BJP in the city, a photo and materials exhibition that every BJP leader attending the meeting visited, had devoted a significant chunk of the exhibits on the liberation of Hyderabad and its merger with the Indian Union.

...
Tags: telangana liberation day, hyderabad state, 2023 assembly polls, trs government, telangana news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The government is actively considering doing away with a provision which requires international passengers to upload their Covid vaccine certificate or RT-PCR negative report on the Air Suvidha portal. (PTI File Photo)

Suvidha drops RT-PCR upload

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin answers a question during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing on August 8, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

China to allow students from India to return

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka addressing the gathering after launching the Pada Yatra here at Kusumanchi mandal in Paliar constituency of Khammam district on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Cong takes out ‘Azadi ka Gaurav Yatra’

News

AP govt urged to hold millennium celebrations of Rajaraja Narendra’s coronation



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nitish likely to meet Governor amid political upheaval

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (ANI file photo)

Parallel meetings of JD(U), RJD begin amid soaring political temperatures in Bihar

The meeting of the RJD legislators is convened by party leader Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi's Circular Road bungalow. (ANI)

Nitish Kumar calls meet of MPs&MLAs today amid buzz on rift with BJP

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)

Freebie culture dangerous for country: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway, in Jalaun, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (PTI Photo)

JMM switches tack, to now back Oppn’s Alva in V-P poll

Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. (File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->