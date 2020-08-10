139th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,214,137

62,117

Recovered

1,534,278

54,474

Deaths

44,466

1,013

Maharashtra51533235171017757 Tamil Nadu2969012386384927 Andhra Pradesh2278601387122036 Karnataka178087939083198 Delhi1454271305874111 Uttar Pradesh122609726502069 West Bengal95554671202059 Bihar7972051315429 Telangana7949555999627 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland27819048 Arunachal Pradesh215514823 Chandigarh151590425 Meghalaya10624906 Sikkim8664971 Mizoram6082980
Nation Politics 10 Aug 2020 Sachin, Rahul, Priya ...
Nation, Politics

Sachin, Rahul, Priyanka meet up to clear up the Rajasthan royal mess

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Aug 10, 2020, 7:14 pm IST
Updated Aug 10, 2020, 7:22 pm IST
With signs of his flock dwindling, young rebel leader discusses face-saving formulae
Sachin Pilot, now about to retrace his steps back into the Congress parivar. (File photo)
 Sachin Pilot, now about to retrace his steps back into the Congress parivar. (File photo)

New Delhi: At long last it emerged on Modnay that Sachin Pilot and Rahul Gandhi met up to rescue the Congress' fat from the fire in Rajastham

The news agency PTI reported on Monday that rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot met Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and options were discussed to save the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government should it come to a trust vote in the Rajasthan Assembly when it convenes on August 14.

 

Also, it would have to be face-saver for Sachin Pilot whose rebellion against Ashok Gehlot came to nothing and he now faces the prospect of his flock of 18 dwindling.

Sources who leaked the happening of the meeting were keen to signal 'something positive' was going to happen. "Top Congress sources" told PTI that the meeting took place a little after noon at Rahul Gandhi's residence and that a "positive outcome" was expected.

Sources also confirmed to PTI that Pilot has been in touch with the top Congress leadership and a formula for his return was being worked out.

 

According to sources close to Pilot, the meeting lasted for about two hours and the Pilot camp was assured that all issues raised by them would be resolved.

Party sources said Pilot has been in touch with the top Congress leadership and a formula for his return was being worked out.

Among the various options discussed was the possibility of favourable voting by Pilot and MLAs loyal to him in case of a trust vote during the upcoming session.

Pilot and 18 other MLAs rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, leading to Pilot's sacking as deputy chief minister and state party chief.

 

Party sources add some of the rebel MLAs have also been in touch with the Congress leadership in the last few days.

Sources also claimed that one of the MLAs was back to the Congress fold after being in touch with the party leaders. Other MLAs are likely to meet top party leadership soon and discuss their issues, they added.

The Congress had a total of 107 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly. This includes 6 MLAs who were previously with the BSP.

Pilot and other rebel MLAs would face disqualification in case they defied the Congress whip on the floor of the house.

 

With Ashok Gehlot firmly holding on to the remaining MLAs, top leadership are positive of resolving the rebellion raised against the state chief minister.

...
Tags: sacin pilot, rahul gandhi, rajasthan assembly
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


Latest From Nation

Mud fallen on Charmadi Ghat being removed to restore vehicular movement. Traffic Ghat road has been closed till Tuesday.

Three die in rain related incidents in Hassan, Charmadi ghat closed for traffic

To add to the district's woes, 15 new Covid 19 cases have been reported in Kodagu district on Monday.

Over 700 people in relief camps even as rains subside in Kodagu

Yediyurappa recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital. (PTI Photo)

After fighting COVID-19, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital

File photo of Shah Faesal (second from left) at a rally to launch his party J&K People's Movement. (DC Photo: H U Naqash)

Kashmiri activist Shah Faesal drops 'politics' from his Twitter bio



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sino-Indian military stand-off tops Pompeo-Jaishankar talks

The current Sino-Indian military stand-off was discussed during a phone call between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo on Friday. (PTI)

Modi government gone missing: Rahul slams Centre as India crosses 20 lakh COVID cases

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Central government as India crossed the 20 lakh COVID-19 positive cases. (PTI Photo)

Farmer's death becomes political football in Telangana

Political parties in Telangana are sparring over the suicide of a farmer in chief K Chandrashekar Rao's constituency. (PTI file photo)

Fissures in National Conference over Omar Abdullah's remark on J-K statehood

File image of Omar Abdullah. (ANI)

Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

Former president Pranab Mukherjee. (File photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham