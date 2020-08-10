139th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,214,137

62,117

Recovered

1,534,278

54,474

Deaths

44,466

1,013

Maharashtra51533235171017757 Tamil Nadu2969012386384927 Andhra Pradesh2278601387122036 Karnataka178087939083198 Delhi1454271305874111 Uttar Pradesh122609726502069 West Bengal95554671202059 Bihar7972051315429 Telangana7949555999627 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland27819048 Arunachal Pradesh215514823 Chandigarh151590425 Meghalaya10624906 Sikkim8664971 Mizoram6082980
Nation Politics 10 Aug 2020 Kashmiri activist Sh ...
Nation, Politics

Kashmiri activist Shah Faesal drops 'politics' from his Twitter bio

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Aug 10, 2020, 4:47 pm IST
Updated Aug 10, 2020, 6:23 pm IST
The former IAS topper was released from detention in June
File photo of Shah Faesal (second from left) at a rally to launch his party J&K People's Movement. (DC Photo: H U Naqash)
 File photo of Shah Faesal (second from left) at a rally to launch his party J&K People's Movement. (DC Photo: H U Naqash)

Srinagar: Amid speculation that Shah Faesal may shun politics and return to bureaucracy, the 2010 IAS topper has deleted his political bio as founder of the Jammu & Kashmir People's Movement (JKPM) from his Twitter handle.

Faesal changed his Twitter bio late Sunday evening even though he has not tweeted since August last year. It now reads “Edward S Fellow @HKS Harvard University. Medico. Fulbright. Centrist”.

 

The last time Faesal posted on the micro-blogging site was on August 13, 2019 when he retweeted a tweet of BBC’s Hardtalk show host Stephen Sackur which quoted him (Shah Faesal) as saying “India has ‘murdered’ democracy (in Jammu & Kashmir)... the choice is to be a stooge or a separatist”.

Sackur had then said this was a “deeply depressing analysis of #Kashmir situation from @shahfaesal the voice of a Kashmiri ‘moderate'”, after J&K was stripped of its special status and split into two Union Territories by the Centre on August 5 last year.

 

Faesal was soon detained by the police and subsequently booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

After spending nearly ten months in makeshift jails, the 36-year-old bureaucrat-turned-politician was released on June 3 this year. He did not make any statement after his release and did not react to reports in the media that he was among the politicians and activists who were set free by the authorities after they signed a bond agreeing to cease political activities.

Faesal took the country by storm after quitting his job in January 2019 to protest against the “unabated killings and lack of political outreach from New Delhi, marginalization and invisibilization of around 200 million Indian Muslims at the hands of Hindutva forces and growing culture of intolerance and hate in mainland India in the name of hypernationalism”.

 

On March 17, 2019, he floated a new political party named Jammu & Kashmir Peoples’ Movement (JKPM) with the slogan “Ab Hawa Badlaygi (now there will be winds of change)”. At a rally on that day he also announced, “I’ve come here not to engage in traditional or regional politics but together with my team and the people who are joining us I seek an amicable solution of the Kashmir problem as per the wishes and aspirations of its people.”

He also asserted that the new party believes in shortening the distance between Delhi and Srinagar and will act as a catalyst towards resolving the Kashmir issue by India and Pakistan.

 

Official sources here said Faesal’s resignation as IAS officer has not still been accepted. Despite submitting his resignation twenty months ago and subsequently forming a political party, his name has not been removed from the list of J&K cadre IAS officers on the official website of the government.

Faesal has not reacted to reports that he may rejoin civil services. Repeated attempts by this correspondent to reach him were not successful.

Meanwhile, Feroz Peerzada, his deputy in the party, has replaced Faesal as the JKPM president.

 

As per a statement issued by JKPM, Faesal has informed the party’s state executive members that he is “not in a position to continue with political activism and wanted to be freed from the responsibilities of the organization.”

The statement added that keeping in view his request, it was decided to accept his resignation “so that he can better continue with his life and contribute whichever way he chooses.”

The statement further said that former minister and JKPM chairman Javed Mustafa Mir has also quit. He had joined the JKPM after leaving PDP last year.

 

...
Tags: jammu & kashmir people's movement, shah faesal, ias officer politician
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Sachin Pilot, now about to retrace his steps back into the Congress parivar. (File photo)

Sachin, Rahul, Priyanka meet up to clear up the Rajasthan royal mess

Mud fallen on Charmadi Ghat being removed to restore vehicular movement. Traffic Ghat road has been closed till Tuesday.

Three die in rain related incidents in Hassan, Charmadi ghat closed for traffic

To add to the district's woes, 15 new Covid 19 cases have been reported in Kodagu district on Monday.

Over 700 people in relief camps even as rains subside in Kodagu

Yediyurappa recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital. (PTI Photo)

After fighting COVID-19, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sino-Indian military stand-off tops Pompeo-Jaishankar talks

The current Sino-Indian military stand-off was discussed during a phone call between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo on Friday. (PTI)

Modi government gone missing: Rahul slams Centre as India crosses 20 lakh COVID cases

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Central government as India crossed the 20 lakh COVID-19 positive cases. (PTI Photo)

Farmer's death becomes political football in Telangana

Political parties in Telangana are sparring over the suicide of a farmer in chief K Chandrashekar Rao's constituency. (PTI file photo)

Fissures in National Conference over Omar Abdullah's remark on J-K statehood

File image of Omar Abdullah. (ANI)

Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

Former president Pranab Mukherjee. (File photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham