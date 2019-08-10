Jagan Mohan Reddy to drop power project in Kurnool

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to cancel India’s largest integrated renewable energy project, which was to be built by Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd in Kurnool district at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore.

On the directions of Mr Reddy, the energy department sent the file proposing to cancel the project to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) a month ago.

The previous Telugu Desam government had approved this project and orders were issued on July 19, 2018.

Greenko Energies submitted its proposal for the project at Pinnapuram and other villages in Kurnool district to develop 550 MW of wind, 1,000 MW of solar and 1,200 MW in a standalone mode. The power was to be delivered outside the state with first right of refusal to AP.

The TD government had approved one tmc ft of water on a non-consumptive basis from the Gorakallu reservoir to the project.

The government was to sell 4,766 acres of land to Greenko at market rates. The project was to be completed in four years otherwise all the land had to be returned to the government.

After the YSRC came to power, Mr Reddy has focused his attention on solar and wind power projects. The AP Electricity Regulatory Authority had previously directed the state government to make renewable energy five to 10 per cent of total power generated in the state.

Renewable energy generation is around 23 per cent of the total power generation. In 2017, the energy department and APTransco had suggested that no more power purchase agreements should be made for renewable power plants as that would place a financial burden on discoms as well as on consumers.

In a review meeting held by Mr Reddy recently, officials were informed that at present the state did not need any more integrated renewable power projects and it would be better to cancel the Greenko project.

Mr Reddy agreed and directed the energy department to send a proposal to cancel the project.