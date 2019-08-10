Nation Politics 10 Aug 2019 Congress Working Com ...
Nation, Politics

Congress Working Committee to meet today to pick next party president

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 10, 2019, 8:00 am IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 8:00 am IST
On Friday, after a meeting at Sonia Gandhi’s home, Mukul Wasnik has emerged as the frontrunner for the post.
Rahul Gandhi has expressed that he would like to see a broad consultation involving state leader and the Congress Legislature Party. (Photo: File)
 Rahul Gandhi has expressed that he would like to see a broad consultation involving state leader and the Congress Legislature Party. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee would meet on Saturday to elect a new party president after Rahul Gandhi resigned in May, owning responsibility for the party’s loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.  A non-Gandhi may be the party president for the first time in two decades.

On Friday, after a meeting at Sonia Gandhi’s home, Mukul Wasnik has emerged as the frontrunner for the post. The names of two other leaders that have been in the news for sometime: Sushik Kumar Shinde and Kharge.

 

 Top leaders including AK Antony, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal were part of the meeting.

According to NDTV report, Rahul Gandhi has expressed that he would like to see a broad consultation involving state leader and the Congress Legislature Party.

Earlier, Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora proposed names of young leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot for the top post. A section of the party suggested names of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi and Venugopal as the possible contenders to lead the party.

According to a party functionary, the CWC would appoint a provisional president till the next Congress chief is elected in organisational polls.

There is no clarity on whether Rahul Gandhi will attend the CWC meeting on Saturday, reported Hindustan Times.

The extent of Congress’s mess was seen when the party fumbled through its objections to the Centre’s move to scrap the Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

During the debate, leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal tore into the government's decisions in Parliament; while outside, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Milind Deora, Jaiveer Shergill, Karan Singh and Janardhan Dwivedi came out in its support.

The delay in selecting Rahul Gandhi’s successor has also impacted the party’s preparations for the assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand due in October this year.

...
Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, 2019 lok sabha elections, mukul wasnik
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The Chief Minister also announced a hike in scholarship for students of pre-metric hostels from Rs 700 to Rs 1000 and a significant increase in the number of seats in the colleges. (Photo: File)

CM Bhupesh Baghel sets goal to eradicate malnutrition, anemia from Chhatisgarh

The former Prime Minister said the flood situation in the State has worsened. (Photo: File)

Deve Gowda urge PM to declare Karnataka floods as national disaster of severe nature

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel, who also comes from Gujarat, appealed to party workers to help the local authorities. (Photo: ANI)

Gujarat: Sardar Sarovar Dam gates opened for first time after installation

Dabholkar was shot dead by bike-borne men while returning home from a morning walk on August 20, 2013. (Photo; File)

CBI to search Arabian Sea for weapon used to kill Narendra Dabholkar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Arjun Kapoor stops IFFM host from flirting with lady love Malaika Arora; watch

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

'Donate Rs 100 to click photos with Tamil Nadu MP Vaiko,' says MDMK

Those desiring to click photographs and selfies with Vaiko, Rajya Sabha member, should remit a minimum donation of Rs 100 to the party, an MDMK headquarters release said. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)
 

3 pound oyster caught in western France

The salinity level of the water body determines the size of the oysters. (Photo: Facebook [Viviers de la Guittiere page])
 

Suzuki Motorcycle India launches GIXXER 250 priced at Rs 1.59 lakh

The GIXXER brand has become synonymous with Suzuki's attributes of quality, style and performance.
 

PM Modi congratulates Pranab Mukherjee on receiving Bharat Ratna

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked Mukherjee for his contribution towards making India more developed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

CS gets Telangana High Court notice on state land for TRS

Telangana High Court.

Secretariat shift begins to BRKR bhavan

K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

BJP distorts history, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Mukul Wasnik frontrunner for Cong chief, decision tomorrow: sources

Senior leaders including AK Antony, Ahmed Patel and KV Venugopal were at the meeting at Sonia Gandhi's house. Sources say the leaders decided that there would be no more delay on picking the next Congress president. (Photo: ANI)

DMK wins Vellore Lok Sabha bypoll

DMK candidate Kathir Anand defeated AIADMK nominee AC Shanmugham in the bypoll, which was rescinded before the General Elections in May after unaccounted cash was allegedly recovered from an office said to be that of a close associate of Anand. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham