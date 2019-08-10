Congress Working Committee to meet today to pick next party president

Rahul Gandhi has expressed that he would like to see a broad consultation involving state leader and the Congress Legislature Party. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee would meet on Saturday to elect a new party president after Rahul Gandhi resigned in May, owning responsibility for the party’s loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. A non-Gandhi may be the party president for the first time in two decades.

On Friday, after a meeting at Sonia Gandhi’s home, Mukul Wasnik has emerged as the frontrunner for the post. The names of two other leaders that have been in the news for sometime: Sushik Kumar Shinde and Kharge.

Top leaders including AK Antony, Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal were part of the meeting.

According to NDTV report, Rahul Gandhi has expressed that he would like to see a broad consultation involving state leader and the Congress Legislature Party.

Earlier, Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora proposed names of young leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot for the top post. A section of the party suggested names of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi and Venugopal as the possible contenders to lead the party.

According to a party functionary, the CWC would appoint a provisional president till the next Congress chief is elected in organisational polls.

There is no clarity on whether Rahul Gandhi will attend the CWC meeting on Saturday, reported Hindustan Times.

The extent of Congress’s mess was seen when the party fumbled through its objections to the Centre’s move to scrap the Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

During the debate, leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal tore into the government's decisions in Parliament; while outside, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Milind Deora, Jaiveer Shergill, Karan Singh and Janardhan Dwivedi came out in its support.

The delay in selecting Rahul Gandhi’s successor has also impacted the party’s preparations for the assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand due in October this year.