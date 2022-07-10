Murmu’s prez poll campaign in Hyd on July 12

Draupadi Murmu, the former Jharkhand Governor who was fielded as its Presidential election candidate by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: Draupadi Murmu, the former Jharkhand Governor who was fielded as its Presidential election candidate by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP, will arrive in Hyderabad on July 12 for campaigning and seeking support from the electoral college that comprises legislators and MPs from the Telangana.

According to state BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash, Draupadi will be in the city for a day and will be appealing for support for her candidature. It may be recalled that the TRS has extended support to former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition nominee for the Presidential elections.

Meanwhile, Murmu's visit to Sikkim on Saturday to meet SKM and BJP lawmakers in the state was postponed in the wake of the one-day national mourning, for former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe.

Socialist leader Shivpal Yadav said he has “decided” to vote for Murmu, and blamed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s “political immaturity” for allies leaving him.