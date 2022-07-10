  
Nation Politics 10 Jul 2022 Murmu’s prez p ...
Nation, Politics

Murmu’s prez poll campaign in Hyd on July 12

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 10, 2022, 12:54 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2022, 12:54 am IST
Draupadi Murmu, the former Jharkhand Governor who was fielded as its Presidential election candidate by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). (DC file photo)
  Draupadi Murmu, the former Jharkhand Governor who was fielded as its Presidential election candidate by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: Draupadi Murmu, the former Jharkhand Governor who was fielded as its Presidential election candidate by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP, will arrive in Hyderabad on July 12 for campaigning and seeking support from the electoral college that comprises legislators and MPs from the Telangana.

According to state BJP spokesperson N.V. Subhash, Draupadi will be in the city for a day and will be appealing for support for her candidature. It may be recalled that the TRS has extended support to former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition nominee for the Presidential elections.

Meanwhile, Murmu's visit to Sikkim on Saturday to meet SKM and BJP lawmakers in the state was postponed in the wake of the one-day national mourning, for former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe.

Socialist leader Shivpal Yadav said he has “decided” to vote for Murmu, and blamed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s “political immaturity” for allies leaving him.

...
Tags: draupadi murmu, national democratic alliance
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Police and forest staff were deployed on the to remove the tribals' huts and take the cultivators into their custody at Koya Poshaguda in Dandepally mandal of Mancherial district. (Screengrab from video)

Stopped tribals from grabbing land: TS Forest dept.

The allottees must pay a token initial amount of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh for 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK respectively by July 12 failing which allotment gets cancelled.

Initial payment for Rajiv flats from July 12

The deceased were identified as Addala Laksmi (49) and her grandson, Addala Harshit Varma (5). Representational image/DC

2 dead, 3 hurt in wall collapse

Irrigation officials release flood water from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)

Floodwaters released into sea from Prakasam Barrage



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Himanta blames Udaipur incident to Congress appeasement politics

Assam chief minister Himantha Biswa Sarna briefs media on the political resolution approved by the BJP's national executive meeting (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Punjab CM Mann gets married to doctor from Kurukshetra

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Kaur during their wedding ceremony in Chandigarh, Thursday, July 7, 2022. (PTI)

Nadda inaugurates national officer bearers' meet ahead of BJP national executive meet

BJP national president JP Nadda inugrating the party national office bearers meeting at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (Deepak DESHPANDE/DC)

TRS to unleash massive banner blitzkrieg on Modi’s visit to Hyderabad

The TRS is planning to put up banners and flexies across the city questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his “unkept promises”. (Representational Image/DC)

Shinde sails through vote as Uddhav loses another MLA

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, July 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->