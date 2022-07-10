  
Lakhs flood plenary of YSRC on concluding day

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 10, 2022, 8:42 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2022, 8:42 am IST
YSR congress activists with party flags on buses while going back to their houses after concluding of plenary at Kaza village near Nagarjuna University in Guntur district on Saturday.
 YSR congress activists with party flags on buses while going back to their houses after concluding of plenary at Kaza village near Nagarjuna University in Guntur district on Saturday. (DC)

VIJAYAWADA: The third state plenary of YSR Congress concluded on Saturday with lakhs of people turning up on Saturday. People from every assembly constituency of 26 districts in AP attended the plenary. The public meeting that followed on the spacious ground in front Acharya Nagarjuna University at Kaza in Guntur district got jam packed, resulting in choking of the Vijayawada-Chennai national highway 16.

Vehicles got stranded in traffic from Kaza to Mangalgiri towards Vijayawada and Kaza to outskirts of Guntur city towards Chennai.

YSRC leaders expected 50,000 people on first day and 3 lakh on the concluding day. But people turned up beyond expectations. Nearly 2.40 lakh people attended the plenary on first day. Similarly, 4 lakh attended the plenary and public meeting on the concluding day.

Though vehicles, mainly buses and cars, had been arranged from every village, nearly one lakh people came individually on their bikes.

Heavy rain on Friday night at the plenary premises got subdued, giving a big relief to ruling party leaders and cadres. Party high-command advanced the timing of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s speech from 4 p.m. to 2 p.m., so that people could return early to their destinations because of possible downpour.      

YSRC party appointed volunteers on Saturday to help people, including leaders, go to their allotted places. Ministers including Ambati Rambabu said the huge turnout from all areas of 26 districts reflects public support to the YSRC government.

