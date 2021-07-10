Nation Politics 10 Jul 2021 TD leaders, includin ...
Nation, Politics

TD leaders, including Rajappa, Ayyanna arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 10, 2021, 12:38 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2021, 12:38 am IST
Peddapuram DSP said TD leaders have been arrested for violating Covid-19 pandemic guidelines and protocols
Former deputy chief minister Nimmakayala China Rajappa, former minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu. (Photo: Facebook)
KAKINADA: Tension prevailed in Rowthulapudi of East Godavari district on Friday as senior Telugu Desam leaders, including former ministers, tried to hold a meeting in the village for highlighting illegal mining at Bommidikiladdu and other villages in Nathavaram mandal of Visakhapatnam district.

Police prevented the TDP leaders from organising the meeting informing that no permission has been given to hold any meeting, as crowds are not allowed to assemble because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

 

High drama was witnessed in the village when TD leaders tried to address the media and police prevented the opposition leaders from speaking by trying to snatch their mike. The melee came to an end after police arrested nine TD leaders and shifted them to Kotananduru police station.

According to information, former deputy chief minister Nimmakayala China Rajappa, former minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, former MLAs Nakka Ananda Rao, Gvireddy Ramanaidu, Pendurthi Venkatesh, and Vanthala Rajeswari, apart from Telugu Mahila president Anitha Rani and MLC Sandhya Rani arrived at Bommidiladdu village, where laterite and bauxite are being mined. From there, they arrived at Rowthulapudi to address media. Many TD workers gathered at the spot.

 

Meanwhile, Kotananduru police under supervision of Peddapuram DSP Aritakula Srinivasa Rao and Tuni circle inspector in-charge Kishore Babu arrived at the spot and tried to stop the meeting. Police officials maintained that no permission has been issued to hold meetings and in view of Covid-19 threat, they should vacate the place.

Ayyanna Patrudu asserted that he was a former minister and police have no right in stopping him from highlighting irregularities in mining. China Rajappa asked why the government is scared and went on to charge that YSRC mining mafia has hatched a master plan to loot Rs 15,000 crore in Manyam by laying a 14-km road at government cost to exploit laterite and bauxite in Sarugudu area.

 

When TD leaders tried to address media, police arrested them and moved them to Kotananduru police station.

Peddapuram DSP said TD leaders have been arrested for violating Covid-19 pandemic guidelines and protocols.

Tags: tdp, china rajappa, ayyanna patrudu, mining, rowthulapudi, laterite, bauxite, covid-19, mining mafia
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


