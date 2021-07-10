Naidu seeks CBI probe into bauxite mining in Vizag, EG

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday demanded a CBI inquiry into bauxite mining in the reserve forests of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts.

He wondered why the state government was afraid if it was ensuring legal mining activities in the agency area, in the name of laterite excavation.

It was unfortunate that the present rulers were resorting to endless destruction and looting all-natural and public resources.

The YSRC leaders were afraid that their illegal mining racket would get exposed if the TDP team visited the mining site, Naidu said while reacting to police obstructions to his party team’s recent visit to the mining area.

TD MLC P. Ashok Babu demanded the state government to place all facts regarding accounting lapses of Rs 41,034 crore before the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India so that corrective steps could be initiated to prevent any major damage to the state financial system.

He wanted to know why the state government had not replied although two months have passed since the time Principal Accountant General (A&E) wrote to it about massive violations of treasury provisions.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam politburo member Reddeppagari Srinivasa Reddy (Vasu) said that anarchy was continuing in the state. On Friday, he visited party supporters who were injured by rivals in Rayachoti Mandal Gorlamudividu and Vandlurapalli villages. He said that the ruling YSR Congress party activists attacked them with machetes, swords and sticks as they had voted for the Telugu Desam Party in the last panchayat elections.

He assured Mahadevapalli Narasimha Reddy and Nirmalamma, who were injured in the attack, that the party would stand by them.