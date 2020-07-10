Two arrested for asking about Telangana chief minister's whereabouts

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man and his relative were arrested by the Hyderabad police for holding up a placard asking about the whereabouts of Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in front of Pragathi Bhavan, the chief minister's office-cum-residence, on Thursday. They were later released on personal bond.

The two men were identified as Kotla Sai Baba, 27, and Kotla Hrithik, 22, activists of an opposition.

They rode on a bike to the exit gate of Pragathi Bhavan on the main road and held a placard that read “Where is KCR? He is my CM. It is my right to know.”