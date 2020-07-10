107th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Politics 10 Jul 2020 Two arrested for ask ...
Nation, Politics

Two arrested for asking about Telangana chief minister's whereabouts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 10, 2020, 5:36 pm IST
Updated Jul 10, 2020, 5:36 pm IST
They stood at the exit gate of Pragathi Bhavan holding a placard Where is KCR? He is my CM. It is my right to know
Chief Minister KCR (file photo)
 Chief Minister KCR (file photo)

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man and his relative were arrested by the Hyderabad police for holding up a placard asking about the whereabouts of Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in front of Pragathi Bhavan, the chief minister's office-cum-residence, on Thursday. They were later released on personal bond.

The two men were identified as Kotla Sai Baba, 27, and Kotla Hrithik, 22, activists of an opposition.

 

They rode on a bike to the exit gate of Pragathi Bhavan on the main road and held a placard that read “Where is KCR? He is my CM. It is my right to know.”

Tags: hyderabad police, kcr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


