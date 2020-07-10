107th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

780,054

11,002

Recovered

483,348

6,795

Deaths

21,417

301

Maharashtra2305991272599667 Tamil Nadu122350741671700 Delhi104864781993213 Gujarat38419273131994 Uttar Pradesh3115620331845 Telangana2953617279324 Karnataka2887711878471 West Bengal2482316291827 Andhra Pradesh2381412154277 Rajasthan2221216877489 Haryana1936414505287 Madhya Pradesh1634112232634 Assam14033872724 Bihar139789792109 Odisha11201740767 Jammu and Kashmir92615567149 Punjab71404945183 Kerala6535370828 Chhatisgarh3526283514 Uttarakhand3305267246 Jharkhand3192217022 Goa203912078 Tripura177313241 Manipur14357930 Puducherry120061916 Himachal Pradesh110182510 Nagaland6733030 Chandigarh5234037 Arunachal Pradesh2871092 Mizoram2031430 Sikkim134710 Meghalaya113451
Nation Politics 10 Jul 2020 BJP picks up the ref ...
Nation, Politics

BJP picks up the refrain as Telangana governor gets under the skin of TRS government

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Jul 10, 2020, 3:40 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2020, 3:44 am IST
Tamilisai Soundararajan, a doctor herself, has taken it upon herself to 'monitor' the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic
Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararjan conducts a videoconference with hospital managements earlier this week.
 Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararjan conducts a videoconference with hospital managements earlier this week.

Hyderabad: Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s proactive role in monitoring the measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 is making the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) uncomfortable.

In recent weeks, the governor, a doctor herself and a BJP leader in Tamil Nadu before her appointment, has conducted review meetings with senior health staff and hospital managements, and gave media interviews in which she openly called for more testing and tracing of COVID-19 patients. This has given an opportunity to critics of the TRS government's handling of the pandemic to find their voice.

 

When chief secretary Somesh Kumar and the principal secretary for health did not attend a review meeting called by the governor to discuss the coronavirus campaign it gave scope for more criticism by the opposition parties.

Since Sundararajan launched her proactive avatar, her Twitter account has become a complaint box for citizens who are dissatisfied with the TRS government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Soundararajan recently also engaged with citizens on Twitter.

The BJP has been enthusiastic about the governor's initiative. That party's state unit president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, said it becomes the duty of the governor, as the constitutional head of the state, to take charge of the matter if the state government was not vigorous enough.

 

Sanjay did not lose the opportunity to take a dig at chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao who, he said, has become “invisible” in the past 12 days.  “The CM should have personally met the governor and explained the situation rather than create a situation where the governor had to take stock,” Sanjay said.

Some senior Congress leaders have sought president’s rule in the case. In response, TRS leader and State Planning Commission vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar advised them Congress leaders to read the rule books and Supreme Court judgements.

 

Congress working president A. Revanth Reddy demanded that Soundararajan should invoke Section 8 of the AP Reorganisation Act which gives the governor special responsibility to ensure the security of the life of the people by declaing health emergency.

...
Tags: tamilisai soundararajan, bjp governor, tamilisai telangana, tamilisai coronavirus, governor covid-19, governor interference
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Every day, funeral processions are telecast on local cable TV channels in the Charminar area of the Old City. (DC Photo: SSR)

As death reigns in Old City of Hyderabad, burials go on into the night

Representational image.

Centre not to amend Disabilities Act to decriminalise minor offences

KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru wears a deserted look amid intense lockdown in parts of the city. PTI photo

Pollution levels in Bengaluru soar after lockdown relaxations

Fishermen near the Pattinapakkam beach amid intensified lockdown in Chennai. PTI photo

Allow Tamil Nadu fishermen to resume work: Palaniswamy writes to Pinarayi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Yashwant Sinha announces a new political front in Bihar

Yashwant Sinha (PTI)

Shivraj-Scindia tussle delays allocation of MP portfolios in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds a cabinet meet after its expansion in Bhopal. PTI photo

Rise to the occasion: Congress to BJP on Ladakh standoff

An Indian fighter jet flies over a mountain range near Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh. AFP

Remove TMC "lock, stock and barrel," cut their leaders to size: Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda addresses a virtual public meeting after paying tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, at BJP HQ in New Delhi. PTI photo

Congress surrendered land to China: BJP retorts after Manmohan jibe over Ladakh

JP Nadda (PTI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham