 World Cup semi-final: India crash out of WC after losing to NZ by 18 runs
 
Nation Politics 10 Jul 2019 'They will come ...
Nation, Politics

'They will come back,' confident Shivakumar packed off to Bengaluru

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 10, 2019, 6:12 pm IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 6:12 pm IST
'Congress-JD(S) govt which is there will be safe. None of them is leaving the party,' D K Shivakumar said.
The police is now taking Shivakumar to the airport where he will board a plane back to Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)
 The police is now taking Shivakumar to the airport where he will board a plane back to Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: After hours of sitting in the rain, waiting for the rebel MLAs outside the Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, Congress leader D K Shuvakumar, who is now being forcibly sent back to Bengaluru, said, "I am still confident that all of them will come back. Congress-JD(S) govt which is there will be safe. None of them is leaving the party."

The police is now taking Shivakumar to the airport where he will board a plane back to Bengaluru.

 

Milind Deora and other Congress leaders who had been arrested have been released.

