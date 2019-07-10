Cricket World Cup 2019

Goa: 10 Congress MLAs including Leader of Opposition join BJP
Nation, Politics

Goa: 10 Congress MLAs including Leader of Opposition join BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 10, 2019, 9:04 pm IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 9:18 pm IST
More details awaited.
Goa CM Pramod Sawant with the incumbent Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar. (Photo: ANI)
 Goa CM Pramod Sawant with the incumbent Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar. (Photo: ANI)

Panaji: In a major blow to the Congress party, which has been battling hard to manage the coalition government in Karnataka, 10 Congress legislators in Goa along with the Leader of Opposition have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "10 Congress MLAs, along with their leader, have merged with the BJP. The strength of the BJP has now risen to 27. They had come for the development of the state and their constituency. They have not put forward any condition, they have joined us unconditionally."

 

Confirming the development, the Deputy Speaker of Goa Legislative Assembly, Michael Lobo said, "Under Schedule 10 of Constitution, the Congress legislators have done the merger. With this 2/3rd of the Congress' legislators have joined the BJP."

The development has come two days after the Deputy Chief Minister of Goa Vijai Sardesai compared the Congress MLAs to monkeys after there were speculations of Congress MLAs defecting to the BJP.

The Congress had disapproved the language of Sardesai.

"The language used by Sardesai does not behove a deputy chief minister. No one from Congress is willing to join the BJP anymore. We have our flock intact and we will show our strength during upcoming monsoon session of the assembly," Press Trust of India quoted the Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar.

...
Tags: goa, bjp, congress
Location: India, Goa, Panaji


