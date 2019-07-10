Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Politics 10 Jul 2019 FM Nirmala Sitharama ...
Nation, Politics

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to reply to Budget debate in Parliament

ANI
Published Jul 10, 2019, 10:36 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 10:38 am IST
Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have called the Budget disappointing.
Tharoor had express unhappiness over the government's decision to hike fuel prices. (Photo: ANI)
 Tharoor had express unhappiness over the government's decision to hike fuel prices. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Wednesday reply to the debate on the Union Budget which she presented in Parliament on July 5.

Opposition leaders have criticised the Budget which aims to make India a USD 5 trillion economy in the next five years.

 

Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have called the Budget disappointing.

"There is nothing new, it is a repetition of old promises. They are talking about new India but the Budget is the same old wine in a new bottle. There is no plan for employment generation, no new initiatives," Chowdhury had said.

Tharoor had express unhappiness over the government's decision to hike fuel prices.

"We are already paying the highest petrol rates in the world and they now want us to pay Rs 2 more for every litre. This will affect the 'aam aadmi' (common man) as prices of all items of consumption will become expensive with the rise in petrol price," Tharoor had said.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had described the Budget as "anti-people, anti-youth, anti-poor and farmers".

"(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji's new government is against people, youth, poor and farmers. The Finance Minister not even once mentioned about the plight of farmers. She did not mention as to how the income of farmers will be doubled or how employment will be generated?" Surjewala had said.

...
Tags: nirmala sitharaman, union budget, adhir ranjan chowdhury, shashi tharoor
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

'Negligence of the officers will not be tolerated at all in the implementation of the Chief Minister level announcements. All announcements should be 100 per cent complete in time. So far, 910 announcements have been completed out of 1641, the work on the rest is in progress,' Rawat tweeted after the meeting. (Photo: ANI)

Uttarakhand CM Rawat reviews progress, says 910 of 1641 projects completed

The body was later removed from the landing gear with the help of the fire brigade. (Photo; File)

SpiceJet technician dies after getting stuck in aircraft's landing gear door

Shivakumar said, 'I have booked a room here. My friends are staying here. There has been a small problem, we have to hold negotiations. We can't go for a divorce immediately. There is no question of threatening, we love and respect each other.' (Photo: ANI)

Shivakumar amid 'go back' slogans in Mumbai, escorted away from hotel

Biswal also said there was no delay in registering FIR, contrary to reports circulated on WhatsApp and by some media outlets. (Representational Image)

Delhi: Valuables stolen from BJP legislator's car



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotts Kangana over spat with reporter

Kangana Ranaut.
 

Vadodara residents to develop drainage on their own; want PM Modi to lay foundation

Bhayli residents protesting in Vadodara. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: NCP workers throw crabs at state minister’s residence over dam breach comment

NCP general secretary Jitendra Awhad said the BJP-led state government was shameless, and Sawant was trying to protect the contractor who was responsible for the tragedy. (Photo: ANI video screengrab)
 

Watch: ITBP forces form human wall to shield Amarnath pilgrims from rocks

Situated at a height of 3,888 metres above sea-level, the Amarnath shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that is believed to symbolise the mythical powers of Lord Shiva. (Photo: Instagram video screengrab | @itbp_official)
 

I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double: Tamannaah on buying flat at high price

Tamannaah Bhatia.
 

Apple iPhone 11 processor will absolutely destroy Android’s best

Apple A13 will greatly enhance the CPU multi-core performance and GPU. (iPhone concept)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amid turmoil, K'taka CM holds meeting with Water and Irrigation Board

The 13-month old Congress-JDS government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week. (Photo: ANI)

Extremely unfortunate: Urmila Matondkar on confidential letter leak, amid Cong war

A letter written by Urmila to then Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora on May 16, mentioning discrepancies at local level in the party, went viral earlier this week. (Photo: File)

BJP eyes Telugu Desam leaders to strengthen base in AP

The BJP had about 42 lakh members in the state before the recent elections and now they are aiming for at least 25 lakh more memberships. BJP leaders are confident that they will assume power in the state by 2024.

Jagan Mohan Reddy government stirs up new quota row

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chandrababu Naidu draws flak from supporters for poll rout

N. Chandrababu Naidu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham