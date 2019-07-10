Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  Skipper Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls steadied New Zealand's innings after Martin Guptill departed cheaply in the fourth over. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) World Cup semi-final LIVE: IND vs NZ; Showers expected on reserve day too
 
Nation Politics 10 Jul 2019 DMK stages walkout f ...
Nation, Politics

DMK stages walkout from Tamil Nadu Assembly on NEET

ANI
Published Jul 10, 2019, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 1:40 pm IST
The DMK chief also demanded the resignation of Shanmugam.
The two bills were sent to the President's office by the Tamil Nadu government in 2017 and were recently rejected after 27 months in the office. (Photo: DMK twitter handle).
 The two bills were sent to the President's office by the Tamil Nadu government in 2017 and were recently rejected after 27 months in the office. (Photo: DMK twitter handle).

Chennai: The DMK on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly for not receiving a proper reply on the rejection of two bills that sought an exemption to the state students from writing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The two bills were sent to the President's office by the Tamil Nadu government in 2017 and were recently rejected after 27 months in the office.

 

Speaking at the Assembly, DMK President MK Stalin said that state Law Minister CV Shanmugam had received a reply -- if not the clarification -- from the Centre on the rejection of two bills, but he did not brief the Assembly on the same.

"It came to light after we [the DMK] questioned about it and got it out," said Stalin.

The DMK chief also demanded the resignation of Shanmugam.

Shanmugam said that the bills have only been put on hold and not rejected. He added that the Tamil Nadu government had written for a clarification to the President over the same but it did not receive any reply.

NEET, which was declared illegal and unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 2013, was restored in April 2016, by a five-judge constitution bench that allowed the Centre and the Medical Council of India (MCI) to implement the common entrance test.

In 2016, following requests from states like Tamil Nadu, government colleges were granted exemption from NEET for a year. This ended in 2017.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed two Bills with the support of all parties in 2017 for students of the state to be exempted from the test.

...
Tags: national eligibility cum entrance test (neet), tamil nadu government
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

‘The factory owner was taken into custody as he failed to produce any document of these children,’ Yadhuveer Singh, the District Child Protection Officer said. (Photo: ANI)

12 children rescued from wire factory in Kathua after raid

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of importance without the mandatory ten-day advance notice. (Photo: File)

Opposition parties give notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha

Rahul Gandhi recently announced his resignation, assuming responsibility for the Congress’ defeat in the 2019 general election. (Photo: File)

Desist from propaganda: Cong denies demanding front row seat for Rahul in LS

This year's Char Dham yatra started with the opening of portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines on May 7. (Photo: ANI)

Badrinath: ITBP women personnel clean Alaknanda river banks during cleanliness drive



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Varanasi weavers create special World Cup edition sarees

It is a similar blue colour to the team’s jersey colour and has a thin saffron border along the ‘pallu’. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)
 

Ex-US Vice Prez Biden, wife made more than USD 15 million after leaving office

The majority of their income came from speaking engagements and payments for two books written by Biden, a top contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. (Photo: File | AP)
 

File ITR if you have high-budget foreign trips, steep electricity bills

This amendment will take effect from September 1, 2019. (Representional Image)
 

Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotts Kangana over spat with reporter

Kangana Ranaut.
 

Vadodara residents to develop drainage on their own; want PM Modi to lay foundation

Bhayli residents protesting in Vadodara. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: NCP workers throw crabs at state minister’s residence over dam breach comment

NCP general secretary Jitendra Awhad said the BJP-led state government was shameless, and Sawant was trying to protect the contractor who was responsible for the tragedy. (Photo: ANI video screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Opposition parties give notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of importance without the mandatory ten-day advance notice. (Photo: File)

MPs from TMC, Shiv Sena give Zero Hour notice in RS

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. (Photo: PTI/ File)

BS Yeddyurappa and other BJP leaders sit on dharna outside Vidhana Soudha

The Congress-JD(S) coalition is making all efforts to protect its government which seems to have fallen short of a majority. (Photo: ANI)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to reply to Budget debate in Parliament

Tharoor had express unhappiness over the government's decision to hike fuel prices. (Photo: ANI)

Amid turmoil, K'taka CM holds meeting with Water and Irrigation Board

The 13-month old Congress-JDS government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 11 MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly last week. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham