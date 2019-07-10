Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

BJP's Tejasvi Surya urges Centre to extend NRC to Karnataka

ANI
Published Jul 10, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 3:37 pm IST
The draft included the names of 2.9 crore people out of the total 3.29 crore applications.
The final list of the NRC will be published on July 31, 2019. (Photo: LSTV)
 The final list of the NRC will be published on July 31, 2019. (Photo: LSTV)

New Delhi: Saying that illegal migrants are a security threat in Karnataka, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday called upon the Centre to extend National Register of Citizens (NRC) to the state to remove Bangladeshis migrants from the state.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, MP from Bangalore South constituency, said, "Illegal immigrants are a security threat to the state. Yesterday a terror module that operates from Bangladesh was busted in Bengaluru. I call upon the Centre to extend NRC to Karnataka and Bengaluru to weed out Bangladeshis who have come here illegally."

 

NRC is a register containing names of Indian citizens, which was prepared for the only time in 1951 and is being updated for only Assam to weed out the illegal immigrants.

When the draft NRC was published on July 30 last year, there was a huge controversy over the exclusion of 40.7 lakh people from it.

The draft included the names of 2.9 crore people out of the total 3.29 crore applications.

The final list of the NRC will be published on July 31, 2019.

...
