Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  India have had a horrible start to the chase, losing their top three batsmen on single digits.(Photo: ICC/Cricket World Cup/Twitter) World Cup semi-final LIVE: IND vs NZ; India need 117 runs in 14 overs
 
Nation Politics 10 Jul 2019 Abhishek Manu Singhv ...
Nation, Politics

Abhishek Manu Singhvi to represent Congress in SC in Karnataka case

ANI
Published Jul 10, 2019, 5:02 pm IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 5:02 pm IST
Rohatgi, who appeared on behalf of the MLAs, contended before SC that Speaker was ‘deliberately delaying’ acceptance of resignations.
‘Abhishek Manu Singhvi ji will represent us in Supreme Court tomorrow,’ Congress leader K C Venugopal. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘Abhishek Manu Singhvi ji will represent us in Supreme Court tomorrow,’ Congress leader K C Venugopal. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Congress will put up its case before the Supreme Court on Wednesday when it is likely to take up a petition by rebel Karnataka MLAs seeking a direction tot eh Assembly Speaker for accepting their resignations.

"Abhishek Manu Singhvi ji will represent us in Supreme Court tomorrow," Congress leader K C Venugopal told ANI.

 

The rebel legislators had moved the top court earlier today seeking a direction to Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignation and not to proceed with the applications for their disqualification from the House.

The plea was mentioned before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Rajan Gogoi by former attorney general Mukul Rohatgi who appeared on behalf of the MLAs.

The apex court is likely to hear the matter tomorrow.

Rohatgi contended before the court that the Speaker was "deliberately delaying" the acceptance of the resignation of the MLAs.

The petition accused the Speaker of abandoning his constitutional duty.

The plea was filed by Pratap Gouda Patil, Ramesh Jarkhiholi, Byrati Basavaraj, B C Patil, S T Somashekar, Arbail Sivaram Hebbar and Mahesh Kumathalli from Congress and K Gopalaiah, H D Vishwanath and Narayan Gowda from JD(S).

The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government had slumped into crisis following the resignation of MLAs from the membership of the state Assembly on Saturday.

...
Tags: k c venugopal, abhishek manu singhvi, karnataka, congress-jd(s) alliance, petition
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The police is now taking Shivakumar to the airport where he will board a plane back to Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI)

'They will come back,' confident Shivakumar packed off to Bengaluru

Workers toil six days a week, using only their bare hands, shovels and old sacks to move rocks and sand. (Photo: File)

Check how the world's highest road is being built in Ladakh

Earlier in the day, Yeddyurappa met the Governor and told him that the Congress-JD(S) coalition does not have the required strength in the Assembly and sought a direction from the Governor to the Speaker that he should act on the resignations soon. (Photo: ANI)

Yeddyurappa meets Speaker, urges him to accept resignation of dissident MLAs

'I feel that the present situation is worse than the Emergency,' he said. (photo: File)

'Present situation worse than Emergency,' says Deve Gowda



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Check how the world's highest road is being built in Ladakh

Workers toil six days a week, using only their bare hands, shovels and old sacks to move rocks and sand. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: Salman, Prabhudheva or Sudeep, who danced better on Urvashi song?

Salman, Prabhudheva and Sudeep dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Food prepared by inmates of Kerala jail to be available online

The inmates are paid daily wages of Rs 150 and revenue from the food business is used to refurbish and maintain jails. (Photo: File)
 

JD(S) legislators lodged at Bengaluru hotel de-stress with yoga

As planned by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, the MLAs, who support the coalition, are staying at the Golfshire Club in the city. (Photo: ANI)
 

Has Shahid Kapoor hiked his fee to Rs 35 crore per film after Kabir Singh's success?

Kabir Singh poster. (Photo: Instagram)
 

From Nazis to hippies: End of the road for Volkswagen Beetle

New Beetle  a completely retro version build on a modified Golf platform resurrected some of the old Beetle's cute.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ahmed Patel condemns killing of Dalit man in Gujarat

According to the police the family wanted to break the couple's marriage. (Photo: PTI/File)

JD(S) legislators lodged at Bengaluru hotel de-stress with yoga

As planned by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, the MLAs, who support the coalition, are staying at the Golfshire Club in the city. (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan Budget: Rs 1,000 crore fund for farmers' welfare

He also attempted to woo the locals by announcing free pilgrimage to Pashupati Nath temple in Nepal. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka crisis: Azad questions conduct of BJP govt, Governors

Apart from Azad, KC Venugopal, Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Mallikarjun Kharge, Eshwar Khandre and Zameer Ahmad and other Congress leaders were present in the meeting. (Photo: ANI)

BJP's Tejasvi Surya urges Centre to extend NRC to Karnataka

The final list of the NRC will be published on July 31, 2019. (Photo: LSTV)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham