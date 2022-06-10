Konaseema farmers ponder ‘crop holiday’, CM to release crop insurance on June 14

Konaseema district collector Himanshu Sukla appealed to the farmers to drop the crop holiday plan and assured that he would sort out their problems. (Representational image/DC)

KAKINADA: Many farmers in Konaseema who had decided to go for a ‘crop holiday’’ may eventually cultivate paddy during kharif as the state government has paid Rs 120 crore to farmers towards sale of their paddy on Wednesday night. Nearly 30,000 farmers, together 40,000 acres in eight mandals Uppalaguptam, Allavaram, Katrenikona, Mummidivaram, I. Polavaram, Mamidikuduru, Sakhinetipalli and Razole mandals firmed up a ‘crop holiday’ in kharif season, unable to bear losses in paddy cultivation.

Meanwhile, in a major development that could alter the crisis, minister for agriculture Kakani Govardhana Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be releasing Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 as crop insurance for the losses suffered by farmers. He will be crediting the amounts directly into the accounts of farmers on June 14.

It may be recalled that the Konaseema Rythu Parirakshana Samithi had placed several demands before the government, including payments to farmers whose paddy had been sold. They issued an ultimatum to the government that they would go for crop holiday if the government fails to fulfil their demands. On an earlier occasion in 2011, farmers from the entire Konaseema had observed a ‘crop holiday’, which resulted in huge revenue loss to the government.

On his part Konaseema district collector Himanshu Sukla appealed to the farmers to drop the crop holiday plan and assured that he would sort out their problems, which mainly pertained to payments for the paddy that was sold.

Meanwhile, with the release of funds, most farmers are getting ready to cultivate in kharif.

However, Konaseema Parirakshana Samithi general secretary A. Uma Maheswara Rao said that the government has not paid insurance and input subsidies to all farmers, who have been affected.

The samithi will take a collective decision and launch an agitation through social media to achieve their demands, he said.

Meanwhile, senior TDP leader Nimmakayala China Rajappa said that the party doesn't want to halt food production. But, it would extend support to the farmers’ agitation as they are facing several problems.