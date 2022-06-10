Irrigation water released early in Krishna to help cultivation of three crops

Water was released from Krishna river early this time for irrigation purposes in Krishna delta region on Friday— Representational image/DC

VIJAYAWADA: Water was released from Krishna river early this time for irrigation purposes in Krishna delta region on Friday by water resources minister Ambati Rambabu.

This water-release helps in cultivation of a majority of crops in this Kharif season due to availability of 1,500 cusecs of water to the Krishna east delta and 50 cusecs to the west delta.

Minister Rambabu with minister for housing Jogi Ramesh, minister for social welfare Meruga Nagarjuna as also MLAs Malladi Vishnu, Simahadri Ramesh and Samineni Udayabhanu conducted poojas at Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada and released the water.

Rambabu said that for the first time in AP, irrigation water is released a month in advance, which will be helpful to farmers to cultivate crops a bit earlier and to save the harvest from the cyclone menace in November and December. As a result, the crop could be harvested by October end.

He said a good quantity of water is available in Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala dams. There are chances of further gushing of water into the reservoirs due to the rains. Hence, there would be no cause for any worry about irrigation water in AP.



He said that at present, farmers cultivate two crops per annum. There are chances for three crops due to early release of irrigation water, he said.

Rambabu said the YSRC government led by chief minister Jagan made all arrangements to provide seeds as also sale of crops through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK).

To questions on the difficulties of getting irrigation water to tail end farming lands, the minister said the government is making efforts to provide water to tail end lands. Urea and fertilizers will be made available to farmers for this Kharif season, he said.

The minister advised farmers to cultivate pulses as a third crop by making good use of the early release of irrigation water. He recalled that earlier, the then chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy released irrigation water in advance and now CM Jagan followed the same for the welfare of farmers.

He asked farmers to make good use of RBKs. Rythu Saadhikaraka Samastha chairman Nagi Reddy was among those who participated in the programme.