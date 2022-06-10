Nation Politics 10 Jun 2022 Give Rs 7.5K-cr to f ...
Nation, Politics

Give Rs 7.5K-cr to farmers now, Bandi tells Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jun 10, 2022, 12:31 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2022, 12:31 am IST
He said the state released Rythu Bandhu funds on time in 2018 before the elections, but after that the funds were not released on time
Sanjay, who also wrote about the announcement by the Central government increasing the minimum support prices for various crops, said he was bringing to the notice of the Chief Minister the crises that farmers faced on account of the government not keeping its Rythu Bandhu and farm loan waiver promises. — DC Image
HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday demanded that the state government immediately transfer Rs 7,500 crore to farmers towards the Rythu Bandhu and also immediately release funds to pay the banks the promised Rs 1 lakh loan waiver to the farmers.

In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, with the Monsoon expected to set over the state in the next couple of days or so, farmers are beginning to start their activities for the next crop season and he has received several representations from farmers on the delay in Rythu Bandhu money.

 

He said that the state government released Rythu Bandhu funds on time in 2018 before the elections, but after that, in 2019, 2021, and this year, the funds were not released on time, and when paid, were paid in instalments resulting in difficulties for farmers who were looking forward to the promised assistance from the government.

Sanjay, who also wrote about the announcement by the Central government increasing the minimum support prices for various crops, said he was bringing to the notice of the Chief Minister the crises that farmers faced on account of the government not keeping its Rythu Bandhu and farm loan waiver promises. Many farmers are facing bankruptcy paying interests on farm loans as they wait for the government to implement the loan waiver scheme.

 

He further urged the Chief Minister to implement the soil health card scheme introduced by the Central government.

Tags: bandi sanjay, rs 7500 crore rythu bandhu


