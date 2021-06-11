BJP prepares cadre for Huzurabad by poll

On Thursday, party leaders including state in-charge Tarun Chugh and party president Bandi Sanjay, as also seniors like DK Aruna and Muralidhar Rao met at the state party office in Nampally. — Twitter

Hyderabad: In the context of Etala Rajendar's exit from the KCR ministry, the BJP in Telangana is preparing its cadre for a tough electoral fight in the Huzurabad by poll and would implement the Dubbak campaign strategy there too.

BJP sources say Rajendar and his close associates are likely to join the BJP at an event in Delhi on June 14 in the presence of national party president JP Nadda. Eatala is likely to resign his MLA post on June 12.



On Thursday, party leaders including state in-charge Tarun Chugh and party president Bandi Sanjay, as also seniors like DK Aruna and Muralidhar Rao met at the state party office in Nampally. They had an overview of at the evolving electoral strategy of the ruling TRS in Huzurabad.

Party in-charge Tarun Chugh suggested that BJP leaders visit the constituency one after another and encourage the cadre to fight the election in a coordinated manner as had happened in the Dubbaka poll.



The party high command has reportedly reviewed the state’s political situation in the context of the Eatala exit from the state ministry and felt this is time for the BJP to actively start preparing the party for the 2023 assembly elections.



The party state in-charge Tarun Chugh, national vice president DK Aruna and OBC National Morcha president Dr K Laxman would call on Eatala Rajendar at his residence by way of a courtesy call. They would discuss with him about the future strategies for the BJP in state polls.

The party is likely to appoint in-charges for each mandal with involvement of former ministers and former MLAs and they would visit the respective constituencies regularly and interact with the local cadre.

After the Nagarjunasagar by-poll, the party conducted a review and identified the loopholes in its campaign strategies. New strategies will be shaped in consultation with Etala.