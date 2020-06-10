78th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

274,780

8,852

Recovered

13,416

5,129

Deaths

7,719

241

Maharashtra90787426393289 Tamil Nadu3491418325307 Delhi2994311357874 Gujarat21044143731313 Uttar Pradesh113356669301 Rajasthan112458328255 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal89853620415 Karnataka5921260566 Bihar5455277033 Haryana5209180745 Andhra Pradesh5029277577 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana39201742148 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala209784817 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Politics 10 Jun 2020 Rahul Gandhi alleges ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi alleges China has taken away Indian territory in Ladakh, questions Modi

PTI
Published Jun 10, 2020, 10:43 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2020, 11:02 am IST
This comes a day after he questioned Rajnath Singh on Twitter.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that China has taken away India's territory in Ladakh and questioned the prime minister's silence on the issue, saying he has vanished.

"The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile. The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene," he said on Twitter.

 

He tagged a news article claiming that China has taken a hard line during military-level talks and has claimed all of Galwan Valley and parts of Pangong Tso.

Gandhi has been asking the government to come clean on the border issue and whether China has taken over Indian territory in Ladakh region.

...
Tags: congress leader rahul gandhi, narendra modi government, ladakh border, indo-sino border


