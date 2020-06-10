78th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

274,780

8,852

Recovered

13,416

5,129

Deaths

7,719

241

Maharashtra90787426393289 Tamil Nadu3491418325307 Delhi2994311357874 Gujarat21044143731313 Uttar Pradesh113356669301 Rajasthan112458328255 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal89853620415 Karnataka5921260566 Bihar5455277033 Haryana5209180745 Andhra Pradesh5029277577 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana39201742148 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala209784817 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Governor Tamilisai: Not happy with state government's response to queries on COVID-19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jun 10, 2020, 7:59 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2020, 7:59 am IST
The former BJP leader says government's has been lukewarm to several letters written by her on the coronavirus pandemic
File photo of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao meeting governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (DC Photo)
 File photo of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao meeting governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said she is disappointed with the TRS government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, particularly its reluctance to disclose information.

In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Soundararajan said the government's response to her requests for information has been unsatisfactory.

 

On the count of COVID-19 disclosure, the governor's views square with remarks made by the Telangana High Court which has criticized the government for suppressing facts on the pandemic.

Tamilisai Soundararajan used to be a BJP leader in Tamil Nadu prior to her appointment as governor of Telangana in 2019.     

In the interview, the governor said she visited the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), where several doctors have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, to show solidarity with the medical professionals as she was a doctor herself. The state health department was not very happy about the visit, she said.

The government's response has been similarly lukewarm to the several letters she has written to the state government nudging it to follow central government guidelines, increase testing, and share correct information on the extent and impact of the disease.

“I have been communicating my concerns and suggestions on the COVID situation to the state government. I have written several letters over the past couple of months,” the governor said. But the state government’s response has been “less than satisfactory”.

She added, "Even basic information is not shared."

Soundararajan said the information she sought from the government related to the spread of the disease, the rate of testing and disease management and containment.

Asked if she gets a detailed daily brief on the COVID-19 situation in Telangana, the Governor laughed and said: “I also get a COVID-19 bulletin at the end of the day from the health department.”

In the governor’s opinion, the government should have been more open and responsive to her letters; a lack of openness indicates a desire for secrecy.

Soundararajan said she could “no longer watch quietly” when there was an outbreak of coronavirus cases among medical medical professionals at several hospitals in the state capital.

“That is why I decided to go to NIMS and meet with doctors and other medical staff who had contracted the disease just because they chose to risk their lives for the others in society,” she said.

Soundararajan said that as a medical professional, she fully understands the risk to herself when she went to NIMS. “It is a chance I am willing to take. They are under severe pressure. As a fellow doctor, I wanted to express my support and thank them for their service and assure them that I am with them.”

Authorities at NIMS and the state health department were aghast at her decision to visit the COVID-19 ward and tried to dissuade her. But she insisted and the authorities reluctantly let her visit NIMS on Monday.

“Medical professionals are our most precious resource in these times. My interaction with COVID-19-affected doctors was to clearly tell them that I stand with them,” she said.

Tags: tamilisai soundararajan, telangana governor, kcr, k chandrashekar rao, telangana covid-19
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


