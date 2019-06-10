'Modi-Shah-Yogi are Supreme Court for us' says Shiv Sena's Raut

Raut further said that after the country's first home minister Sardar Patel, it is Shah who has the ability to resolve the Kashmir issue. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on Monday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are equivalent to Supreme Court to him and asserted that the construction of Ram temple will start by the end of this year.

The Shiv Sena leader, who will meet Yogi Adityanath today, said that under the leadership of PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath, Ram temple will be constructed.

"Ram temple will be constructed now. Nobody can stop the construction of Ram temple. In 2019, NDA got a huge majority. Ram temple is one of the issues. This is why nobody can stop it neither law nor those who are against the construction. This is the decision of people that's why they have voted us to power," Raut said.

"The case will continue. The whole country belongs to Shri Ram. Under the leadership of Modi ji and Yogi ji, we all dedicate (ourselves) to the construction of Shri Ram," he said.

Raut further said that after the country's first home minister Sardar Patel, it is Shah who has the ability to resolve the Kashmir issue.

"Amit Shah ji is a capable Home Minister to resolve Kashmir problem. In history, after Sardar Patel, only Shah ji can take the decision about it. He talks about country, Hindutva. There are no two opinions over Kashmir being an integral part of India," Raut said.