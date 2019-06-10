Cricket World Cup 2019

BJP will help allies on their seats in Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

ANI
Published Jun 10, 2019, 10:01 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2019, 10:01 am IST
Fadnavis attended a meeting presided over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah of the Core Groups of Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: File)
 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In Maharashtra, BJP will work on the seats of its allies to increase their winning chances in the upcoming state elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Sunday.

"In view of the Assembly elections, the Maharashtra Core Committee met BJP national president Amit Shah. The strategy for the forthcoming elections has been worked out. Our president has said to work for the allies of BJP as well," Fadnavis told reporters here.

 

Fadnavis attended a meeting presided over by Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah of the Core Groups of Haryana, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand. The meeting discussed strategies for the assembly polls for the three states.

The state assembly election is due to be held in Maharashtra in October to elect 288 members.

The meeting took place in the BJP head office in the national capital.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his Jharkhand counterpart Raghubar Das, BJP's national general secretary Ramlal along with other party leaders were also present in the meeting.

...
