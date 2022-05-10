Nation Politics 10 May 2022 It's Bharatiya ...
Nation, Politics

It's Bharatiya Jhoota Party: Harish Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 10, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated May 11, 2022, 7:06 am IST
Rao singled out BJP national president Nadda’s statement that no water has been supplied through Kaleshwaram project is the biggest lie
Harish Rao said the BJP government at centre is boasting that it is giving free LPG gas connections under Ujwala scheme. But people have to spend more than ₹ 1,000 for purchasing the gas cylinder, he pointed out. (Facebook)
 Harish Rao said the BJP government at centre is boasting that it is giving free LPG gas connections under Ujwala scheme. But people have to spend more than ₹ 1,000 for purchasing the gas cylinder, he pointed out. (Facebook)

HANAMKONDA / MAHBUBABAD: Health minister T. Harish Rao termed BJP as “Bharatiya Jhoota Party” and said it should be given a Nobel prize for spreading lies.

Addressing a series of meetings while participating in various development programmes, the minister singled out BJP national president J.P. Nadda’s statement that no water has been supplied through Kaleshwaram project. “This is the biggest Jhoot (lie). Will anyone believe his words,” Harish Rao went on to ask.

 

He said another of BJP’s lies is that central government is sanctioning money for all schemes that the Telangana government is implementing in the state. He maintained that Telangana Rashtra Samithi is the only party, which is striving hard for all round development of Telangana state.

The minister maintained that people will have to decide whether they want a party, which works for them, or national parties that spread lies. He, along with panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and government chief whip and MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, participated in the mega health camp organised as part of Karmika Chaitanya month celebrations at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam kalyana mandapam. They later inspected construction works going on at the multi-specialty hospital in Hanamkonda.

 

Harish Rao said the BJP government at centre is boasting that it is giving free LPG gas connections under Ujwala scheme. But people have to spend more than ₹ 1,000 for purchasing the gas cylinder, he pointed out. He equated this to Telangana government providing free life insurance to workers and removing payment of life tax on autos.

The minister went on to say that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to distribute around 1 lakh motorcycles to building construction workers.

He made the mention while inspecting construction works going on at the 24-storey 2,000-bed multi-speciality hospital as part of the health city being built in Warangal with an investment of ₹ 12,000 crore

 

Harish Rao also laid the foundation stone for construction of a medical college at a cost of ₹ 510 crore and inaugurated a radiology centre, 4-bed general ward, and a paediatric care unit in Mahbubabad district.

...
Tags: harish rao, bharatiya jhoota party, nobel prize for bjp for spreading lies, no water supplied through kaleshwaram, 1 lakh motorcycles to construction workers
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 11 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Both were residents of Jheera. They were involved in house burglaries and chain-snatching in Narsingi, Tappachabutra and other areas. — Representational image/By arrangement

Youth stabbed to death by accomplice over sharing of stolen items

The TSRTC workers’ union alleged that the management had been issuing many such notices to bus drivers across the state. (DC)

RTC drivers told to pay for fuel

Rama Rao said the government had deposited Rs 50,000 crore into the bank accounts of farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Very soon, the government would sanction ration cards to those who have not received them. — By arrangement

Distribution of 2bhk houses is done in fair manner, says KTR

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy — DC Image/C. Narayanra Rao

YSRC focus on urban development



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jignesh Mevani, 9 others sentenced to jail for taking out 'Azadi' march in 2017

Jignesh Mevani. (File Image/PTI)

Prashant Kishor set for padyatra across Bihar; says no political party for now

Prashant Kishor (ANI)

Congress top brass in huddle with Prashant Kishor

Interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting on Saturday with the election strategist Prashant Kishor. (File)

India works for welfare: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Police registers kidnapping case after Punjab cops arrest BJP's Tajinder Bagga

Yuva Morcha activists stage a protest over arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police, at Civil Lines in New Delhi, Friday, May 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->