It's Bharatiya Jhoota Party: Harish Rao

HANAMKONDA / MAHBUBABAD: Health minister T. Harish Rao termed BJP as “Bharatiya Jhoota Party” and said it should be given a Nobel prize for spreading lies.

Addressing a series of meetings while participating in various development programmes, the minister singled out BJP national president J.P. Nadda’s statement that no water has been supplied through Kaleshwaram project. “This is the biggest Jhoot (lie). Will anyone believe his words,” Harish Rao went on to ask.

He said another of BJP’s lies is that central government is sanctioning money for all schemes that the Telangana government is implementing in the state. He maintained that Telangana Rashtra Samithi is the only party, which is striving hard for all round development of Telangana state.

The minister maintained that people will have to decide whether they want a party, which works for them, or national parties that spread lies. He, along with panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and government chief whip and MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, participated in the mega health camp organised as part of Karmika Chaitanya month celebrations at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam kalyana mandapam. They later inspected construction works going on at the multi-specialty hospital in Hanamkonda.

Harish Rao said the BJP government at centre is boasting that it is giving free LPG gas connections under Ujwala scheme. But people have to spend more than ₹ 1,000 for purchasing the gas cylinder, he pointed out. He equated this to Telangana government providing free life insurance to workers and removing payment of life tax on autos.

The minister went on to say that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to distribute around 1 lakh motorcycles to building construction workers.

He made the mention while inspecting construction works going on at the 24-storey 2,000-bed multi-speciality hospital as part of the health city being built in Warangal with an investment of ₹ 12,000 crore

Harish Rao also laid the foundation stone for construction of a medical college at a cost of ₹ 510 crore and inaugurated a radiology centre, 4-bed general ward, and a paediatric care unit in Mahbubabad district.