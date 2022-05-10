BJP to make Amit Shah’s meet a huge success

Bandi said his padayatra was receiving good response from the people and large numbers were turning up to meet him, as was also seen in Palamuru area. — DC file image

HYDERABAD: People in Telangana are yearning for a change and are fed up with the TRS government – and the BJP will come to power in the state after the next elections, claimed its state chief Bandi Sanjay here on Monday.

A sign of that change will be the public meeting on May 14 near Thukkuguda in Maheshwaram constituency, Sanjay said in a reference to the culmination of his present Praja Sangrama Yatra. The meeting would be addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah.

Sanjay held a meeting at Maktapally Gate in Jadcherla mandal with BJP corporators from Hyderabad, and those who contested but lost the last Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation council elections. He sought their views on the ways to make the May 14 public rally a big success.

This region has turned into a desert and people poured their woes out in these meetings, Bandi said.

Sanjay said BJP leaders and corporators in the GHMC area would bring in thousands of people from the city for the May 14 public meeting.

Among those who attended Monday’s meeting were BJP general secretaries Dugyala Pradeep, Premender Reddy, Mantri Sriniv-asulu, Bangaru Shruti, padayatra convener Manohar Reddy, party trea-surer Shanthi Kumar, SC Morcha national secretary Kumar, former MLAs Yendala Lakshminarayana, Chinthala Ramachandra and padayatra co-convener Virender Goud.