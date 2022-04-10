Nation Politics 10 Apr 2022 TRS agitations not t ...
Nation, Politics

TRS agitations not to end with Delhi dharna

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Apr 10, 2022, 12:42 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2022, 12:53 am IST
TRS leadership was planning to undertake agitations against the hike in fuel LPG prices and other issues concerning the people
TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will hold party's state executive committee meeting after returning from Delhi on April 12 to devise the course of the agitation.
 TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will hold party's state executive committee meeting after returning from Delhi on April 12 to devise the course of the agitation.

Hyderabad: The TRS will continue its agitation against the BJP-led Central government even the ongoing series of protests on the paddy purchase issue concludes in Delhi on April 11.

Party sources said the TRS leadership was planning to undertake agitations against the hike in fuel LPG prices and other issues concerning the people.

 

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will hold party's state executive committee meeting after returning from Delhi on April 12 to devise the course of the agitation.

"We are not ending the agitation for paddy purchase after the Delhi dharna on April 11. If the Centre fails to procure paddy from Telangana, the agitation will be intensified further in other forms,” said a senior party leader.

“Besides, the agitations against the hike in petrol, diesel and LPG prices will be undertaken across the state. Agitations on some more issues concerning the poor and the middle classes are in the pipeline," he said.

 

The CM is camping in Delhi since April 3 and devising strategies to make the Delhi dharna on April 11 impactful, party sources said.

The TRS has been holding agitations across the state since April 4, demanding that the Centre procure paddy from Telangana grown in the rabi season. The series will conclude with the dharna in Delhi on April 11.

The TRS blocked national highways on April 6, laid siege to offices of district collectors on April 7 and hoisted black flags across TS on April 8.

