Team Jagan’s new list to be announced today

VIJAYAWADA: Short-listing of the likely members of the new cabinet of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy picked up momentum here on Saturday. The final list of names will be announced on Sunday, thereby putting an end to all speculations about the composition of the cabinet.

It is likely that the number of ministers from OBCs, SCs and STs and women is likely to go up.

Sri Rama Navami festival is on Sunday. As Dasami Tithi is considered auspicious, Reddy has decided to send the list to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan during that time, following the suggestions of purohits and astrologers.

Meanwhile, Reddy had long discussions with the government adviser (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and some close confidantes on Friday while the process of filtration continued into Saturday.

Earlier Reddy decided to replace 90 per cent of present ministers with new faces. However, in the last two days he changed his mind as he felt that senior ministers were needed to guide the government. Nearly six to ten from the outgoing cabinet are likely to get the nod again. The oath-taking ceremony is slated for Monday.

Speaking to the media after his core meeting with the Chief Minister, Ramakrishna Reddy said the Cabinet would be a blend of old and new and there would be adequate representation to BCs and women.