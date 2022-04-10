Nation Politics 10 Apr 2022 KCR to give Delhi a ...
KCR to give Delhi a taste of TRS stir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Apr 10, 2022, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2022, 6:50 am IST
The TRS is demanding that the Centre buy all the paddy that has been produced in the state during current Yasangi (rabi) season
HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), making its demand of ‘one nation-one foodgrain procurement policy’ a nation-wide issue, is all set to stage what it called the biggest ever protest against the Centre, to be spearheaded by party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, in the national capital on Monday.

Joining the protest would be party working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao, many TRS bigwigs, including ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

 

The TRS is demanding that the Centre buy all the paddy that has been produced in the state during the current Yasangi (rabi) season without any pre-conditions.

Meanwhile, even as the TRS is geared up for the protest, the Telangana BJP, on its part, announced that it would hold a ‘maha dharna’ at Indira Park here on Monday with a counter-demand that the state government buy paddy from farmers.

It will be attended by Union minister V. Muralidharan, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party leaders.

Before leaving for New Delhi for the protest, state agriculture minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy told reporters at RGI airport on Sunday that Telangana wanted

 

“The Centre should have acted earlier in the interests of farmers. The state government is left with no option but to stage its biggest protest against the Union government in the national capital.”

In New Delhi, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that the schemes and policies of the Centre were a threat to the national food security system and TRS would fight for protecting the interests of farmers.

Reminding that it was Chandrashekar Rao who turned a “barren Telangana into a prosperous land,” Kavitha warned the BJP government at the Centre saying “no government has prospered at the cost of farmers.”

 

Tags: kcr dharna at delhi, one nation-one foodgrain procurement policy, ktr to join stir in delhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
